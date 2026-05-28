The Pros and Cons of Creatine Supplements for Menopause

Creatine supplements are being promoted as a potential solution to menopause-related muscle loss, but experts say the evidence for its effectiveness in menopausal women is weak.

Creatine supplements are being promoted by some influencers as a potential solution to menopause-related muscle loss . The main argument is that estrogen levels decline during perimenopause, leading to less muscle mass, and creatine could help increase the effectiveness of strength training.

Some influencers also claim that creatine can improve memory and mood, two things many women struggle with during and after perimenopause. However, experts say that while creatine is generally safe, the evidence for its effectiveness in menopausal women is weak. Studies have found that creatine can modestly increase muscle mass and exercise performance for some people, but most studies have focused on men, and some research suggests that men may see greater benefits.

A recent study found significant increases in lower body strength across peri- and postmenopausal participants who used creatine, but it included only 15 subjects. Another study concluded that creatine could help with strength and exercise performance, but the studies it cited were of mixed quality. The data on creatine's effects in women is actually quite weak, according to Dr Pelin Batur, medical director of the Women's Comprehensive Health and Research Centre at the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr Nanette Santoro, a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine who studies menopause, agrees. However, Bonnie Jortberg, a registered dietitian and associate professor of family medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, says she felt the evidence was strong enough to support its use. She says that creatine must be coupled with resistance training to have an effect on muscle mass.

Less research has been published on this question, and some studies have the same limitations: small sample sizes, conflicts of interest and disproportionate focus on men. There are studies indicating that creatine can help with memory, Jortberg says, perhaps by improving energy metabolism in the brain. Other, limited research suggests it might help with mood.

Whether or not it is effective, several experts say that creatine was generally safe, beyond potentially uncomfortable side effects like an upset stomach or water retention. People with kidney disease should not take creatine without consulting a doctor. Batur and Santoro say that while they didn't endorse creatine supplements based on the clinical evidence, they wouldn't necessarily try to dissuade a healthy patient who felt strongly about trying them for muscle mass or cognitive symptoms.

Creatine is pretty low cost and low harm, Santoro says. Do I know for sure it doesn't work? I don't. Is it going to hurt my patient?

It probably won't. People who do choose to take creatine for menopausal symptoms should not take more than five grams a day, Jortberg says. Your muscles can only store so much of it, and taking higher doses can increase the risk of side effects. And all supplements come with the risk of contamination or inconsistent dosing.

Some third-party organisations, including USP and NSF, inspect and certify supplements, so choosing a brand with one of those certifications can reduce those risks. Creatine has gained a lot of momentum just through the power of social media, Santoro says, but more research is needed on its effects in menopausal women





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