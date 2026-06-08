The Publicist Behind the Weirdos: Inside Florida's Influencer Boom

Publicist Mitchell Jackson discusses his roster of controversial clients, the decline of traditional celebrity culture, and why political and media institutions are out of touch with internet trends.

It is another warm and idyllic day in Florida where Mitchell Jackson waits at a table by the water, sipping a pot of Earl Grey tea.

He has been patient while this publication dealt with late morning traffic out of Miami, though I sense over the next hour that patience is not one of his virtues. The Donald Trump era is over and dying, he declares shortly after I mention being glad to report non-Trump stories, calling it another passing fad. Jackson, thirty-four, is one of America's most sought after publicists, promoting a rapidly expanding roster of influencers, podcasters, and controversial celebrities.

His clients include far right commentator and conspiracy theorist Candace Owens, who was denied an Australian visa last year, left wing comedian Adam Friedland, and until recently twenty year old looksmaxxing internet streamer Clavicular. Many more are calling for representation, some from Australia, though he will not specify who. Jackson is well positioned to steer his so-called weirdos into headlines or through PR storms.

He came to controversy himself at twenty five while a reporter on the women's vertical at after emailing far right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, then an editor at Breitbart, about feminist writer Lindy West with the message please mock this fat feminist. Jackson, who was then known as Mitchell Sunderland before marrying his husband, was fired.

He calls the reaction to the leaked private email insanity but adds that it was the best thing that ever happened to him because it led to his successful business. We lunch at Kaluz restaurant on the banks of the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale, chosen by Jackson for its water views.

He grew up nearby in beachside Hollywood, lived in New York and Los Angeles, and returned during the pandemic for tax reasons, like many who now call Florida home. He speaks quickly and orders tuna sashimi salad and calamari rings to share; I choose a caesar salad with chicken and green tea. We avoid wine because Jackson does not drink alcohol and I must drive to Palm Beach.

Jackson says he never thought he would live in Florida as an adult because he does not work in organized crime. In his youth the local economy revolved around sex phone operators and drug cartels, or servicing them. South Florida now attracts many new industries, including influencers who command attention in the vast American media market. Late last year Jackson identified talent in a young handsome internet personality, Clavicular, who lives in Miami.

He approached him, a rarity, believing Clavicular had the factors to become his generation's Paris Hilton or Kim Kardashian, but as a male. Clavicular, real name Braden Peters, is not a household name in Australian suburbs but became an online sensation and fixture of Miami's party scene. He is known as a leader of the looksmaxxing movement, which promotes physical improvement through sometimes unorthodox methods including microdosing illegal drugs and altering facial bones.

To some, Clavicular symbolized the decay of celebrity culture, far from Hollywood icons of decades past. Jackson saw a sweet, naturally charismatic young man willing to take risks. But those risks became too great. In mid April Jackson dropped him due to drug problems, claiming Clavicular's assertion of sobriety is untrue; Jackson has family members with drug issues and says he is not an enabler or yes man.

He finds the ongoing fascination with Clavicular bizarre, especially from politicians like California governor Gavin Newsom, who is trying to book the twenty year old for a podcast, and Hollywood producers inundating him with calls about documentaries. They are behind the times, not realizing this story is months old. The metaphor extends to the Democratic Party, Jackson suggests, that Newsom would pursue a June 2026 piece on a story that peaked months earlier.

Our food arrives fresh and tasty; Jackson says his sashimi salad is great and I do not press for more detail. He gives no foodie vibes, refused to be photographed eating, and our photographer shot the meals away from our table. This sense that institutions - Hollywood, the Democrats, legacy media - lag severely behind the culture pervades Jackson's worldview





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Publicist Influencers Mitchell Jackson Candace Owens Clavicular Looksmaxxing Florida Media Celebrity Culture PR

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pregnancy as Civic Work: The Unpaid Labor Behind Australia's Falling Fertility RatesAn opinion piece drawing a parallel between an imaginary tissue donation program and pregnancy to highlight how societal benefits from reproduction are achieved at the expense of women's unacknowledged sacrifices, calling for better support and compensation for gestational labor to reverse declining fertility.

Read more »

Could this one man have been behind terrorist attacks on Jewish communities across Europe?Legal papers, expert investigations and social media posts tell story of how a 32-year-old Iraqi appeared to run ‘proxy’ campaign

Read more »

Desperation Behind One Nation Support, but Hanson Offers Scapegoats Not SolutionsCommentary on voters turning to One Nation out of desperation, criticizing Pauline Hanson's scapegoating and fact-checking David Farley's misleading water claims in the Murray-Darling Basin.

Read more »

‘It’s all showbusiness’: Meet the publicist behind America’s political influencersHe was the PR guru to looksmaxxer Clavicular and markets far-right conspiracy theorist Candace Owens. For once-cancelled reporter Mitchell Jackson, there are no rules – only a good show.

Read more »