The Quest to Visit Every Country: Stories from Extreme Travelers

From Chris Robson's lifelong mission to Harry Mitsidis's double completion and Rachel Davey's groundbreaking journey, this article explores the world of travelers who aim to visit every UN-recognized country, sharing their challenges and triumphs.

In 1988, Chris Robson and I left England with a grand plan: to visit every United Nations-recognised country in the world. Decades later, Chris has only ten countries left to visit: Haiti, St Vincent, St Lucia, St Kitts, Grenada, Mali, Niger, Mauritania, Sudan and one more.

After retiring from corporate life, he aims to complete his extreme hobby by the end of 2026. Meanwhile, I dropped out after having children, but Chris pressed on, recently enjoying multi-destination trips to Libya, Chad, South Sudan and Yemen, places that are often considered dangerous or unstable. His journey exemplifies the dedication of a small community of travelers who pursue the goal of visiting every nation on Earth.

The website NomadMania, founded by British-born former university lecturer Harry Mitsidis, serves as a hub for these obsessive travelers. Mitsidis himself visited every country by age 36, finishing in Equatorial Guinea in 2008, and then did it all over again. He is one of only four people to have visited every country twice. According to NomadMania statistics, 13 Australians have become United Nations Masters, a term Mitsidis coined.

Another remarkable traveler is Rachel Davey, believed to be the first Australian-born woman to visit every country, a feat she accomplished with her Slovakian partner, Martina Sebova. The couple met on an overland tour of Europe in 2008 and by 2016 realized they had each visited about 100 countries. They spent two years saving money and selling possessions to fund a continuous journey to their remaining 88 countries, leaving Melbourne in 2018.

The pandemic halted their plans when they had nine countries left, stranding them in Micronesia. They eventually returned to Australia via a tortuous 60-hour flight, then waited for borders to reopen before finishing the final countries. Davey and Sebova, now based in Chiang Mai, Thailand, run a tour company called Very Hungry Nomads, specializing in women-only tours to places often avoided by female travelers, such as northern Pakistan.

Davey notes that in Islamic nations like Afghanistan, they were treated as honorary men but also gained access to local women. Mitsidis, when asked his favorite country, chose Serbia, a place he explored in the early 2000s after its war and isolation, where he learned the language and feels at home.

He notes that while Serbia is not a typical tourist destination, it is more accessible than remote Pacific islands like Nauru, which only attract those attempting to visit every country





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