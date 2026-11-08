Wicker Filmmakers Eleanor Wilson and Alex Huston Fischer Discuss Their Couplehood and Creative Process

Married writer-directors Eleanor Wilson and Alex Huston Fischer discuss their feminist fable Wicker, its origins in a 14-page short story, casting Olivia Colman and the creative partnership behind the film.

Wicker has been generating all sorts of buzz for its funny, sexy and decidedly kooky take on marital and sexual relations. So it is perhaps little wonder that the people behind it, writer-directors Eleanor Wilson and Alex Huston Fischer, are themselves a couple.

Wilson is from Adelaide, she interjects during the interview. Wicker is a feminist fable set in a vaguely medieval England, about a woman who conjures the ideal husband, who just happens to look like a basket. The film is so astute in its clear-eyed skewering of relationship dynamics. Wicker helped open the Melbourne International Film Festival in August, but the chatter has really picked up in the last few weeks.

Also read Sarah J Maas Book Release and Oscar Wicker Premiere Draw Global Attention

Wicker Husband Film and Writer Couple

There are thirst memes about a willowy Alexander Skarsgard, think pieces and an entirely understandable fascination with the mechanics of making love with a man of wood. Married writer-directors Eleanor Wilson and Alex Huston Fischer are pictured on the set of their film Wicker with Olivia Colman as the Fisherwoman and Elizabeth Debicki as the Tailor's Wife. Roadshow. The pair met in New York in late 2015, and almost immediately decided to try working together.

Eleanor was like, I have this movie idea, what do you think? says Fischer. She asked if we would write together, and I thought that would be fun, and then we did. And then we kept doing it, she says. Now we are married, we have a kid aged four, we have two movies.

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They work alone and with other people, too. But most things we write together, says Wilson. Writing with somebody is way more fun than writing alone, says Fischer. Writing alone can be torture.

We enjoy making each other laugh and trying to impress each other, so it tends to make the work better because we have got an immediate audience we have to show our work to, Wilson says. You are always thinking, is this going to be funny? At least that is how we wrote Wicker. The film is based on The Wicker Husband, written by Ursula Wills.

Adapting The Wicker Husband Source

While the essential elements were all there in the 14-page source material, there was not a tonne of character specificity, and it was very scant in dialogue, which is an incredible gift to people who love writing dialogue and love digging into character, Wilson says. So we really pulled apart the village and the couples and tried to figure out exactly what each couple's thing was, and dived into that. They did not divide the characters by gender.

It was more a case of each taking the bit they felt inspired to work on that particular day. It is sometimes a little more fun to write in the other gender's voice and put yourself in that mindset, observes Wilson. Fischer wrote some brilliant stuff for the Tailor's Wife, the bitter, judgmental and ultimately envious character played by Elizabeth Debicki.

And the Baker Man, who asks the Wicker husband to sleep with his own wife because he feels incapable of satisfying her needs, just poured out of me. Was any of the stuff in the film drawn from your own lives or experiences? Probably, but I could not tell you, says Fischer. I think it is drawn from our psyches, says Wilson.

I think it is all in there somewhere. I think a lot about the Tailor's Wife. I have always felt very close to her, even though she is obviously not the best character in the movie. There is something about her that I feel is justified, a deep-rooted anger that I had that needed to be resolved in a character in that way.

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Domestic labour, the mental load, for sure. Following their previous film Save Yourselves! , in which a couple on a retreat completely miss the fact that the planet has been invaded by aliens, Wilson and Fischer have had a dream run with Wicker. Released in 2020, COVID killed it at the box office, but made its theme of isolation seem eerily prescient.

Casting Olivia Colman as Lead

Much of that dream run, they readily acknowledge, is down to its female lead. From the outset, they had Olivia Colman in mind as the Fisherwoman, a stoic and lusty outsider who dares to ask for what she wants, and gets it. But, says Fischer, we were told she probably will not read this, she is probably not going to do it, just go to somebody who is more likely.

But we just gave it a shot anyway, says Wilson, and we are very lucky that she happens to be the kind of person who reads scripts and follows her heart. And considers the actual work and the part as opposed to what is the best thing for her career, adds Fischer. Because if she was just deciding what is the best option for her career, she probably would not have made a movie with the two of us.

With Colman locked, all the other pieces began to fall into place. The whole industry wants to work with her, says Wilson. New Zealand special effects house Weta, which designed the prosthetic wicker suit Skarsgard wears, was also key to getting the film made. Skarsgard followed Colman, and then came the money.

It does sometimes feel that this project got magic dust sprinkled on it in a way that is a little bit beyond us and our understanding, says Wilson. Now that their film is out there for the whole world to see, what precisely do its makers want audiences to take away from it? We just hope people have a good time, Wilson says. We would just love it if people go to the cinema and have a laugh.

If you think about it beyond that, that is great. If you do not, and it is just a good time, that is great too.