Australian mortgage arrears rise as interest rate hikes yet to fully bite

New data shows a growing minority of Australian borrowers are falling behind on mortgage payments, with experts warning the full impact of recent interest rate hikes is yet to be felt. Business owners and highly indebted households are most at risk.

The real pain from rising interest rates may still be ahead, even as early signs of stress emerge among Australian households. Westpac's measure of consumer sentiment is now at levels seen in past recessions, house prices are tumbling, and a swag of retailers have recently posted weak results.

It has long been feared that under this sort of pressure, Australia's highly indebted households could break and drag down the economy with them. So how serious are the cracks starting to appear in the household sector, which is seen as the economy's engine room?

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Banks report rise in mortgage arrears

Over the past fortnight, we have been given a good indication of how millions of households and businesses are coping, as the biggest banks, including Commonwealth Bank, ANZ and National Australia Bank, have all recorded a recent increase in the proportion of Australian borrowers who had fallen more than 90 days behind on their mortgage payments, known as being in arrears, by September 30. The numbers revealed a mixed picture.

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The vast majority of people are managing their repayments, and some economists say households as a whole have been surprisingly resilient. But against this, a small but growing minority is struggling, and that is happening when we still have not felt the full economic effects of this year's rate hikes. The number of borrowers who are behind is still fairly low overall, but experts expect mortgage arrears rates to increase.

One reason is the time it takes for rate rises to inflict pain on household budgets. Beyond this, there is a sizeable group of people who will not have seen much of an increase in their monthly repayments from the rate rises from earlier this year, but who are likely to see a bigger increase this time around. Why?

Why recent rate hikes hit harder

Because when the RBA was cutting rates last year, three of our five biggest banks did not automatically lower their customers' repayments. As a result, most of these banks' customers simply kept their payments unchanged. This meant these people were paying off their loans ahead of schedule, giving them a buffer that meant their monthly mortgage payments did not need to rise earlier this year when the RBA raised rates.

After the latest two interest rate rises announced by the Reserve Bank, that is likely to change. The first three hikes that we had basically reversed what was cut last year, so many people were still paying the same amount, said Opal Capital chief investment officer Omkar Joshi. After the latest two hikes, people are actually going to have to pay more.

That is the mechanical reason why these latest hikes could hit harder, but there is also a wider economic reason why it takes a long time for interest rate hikes to really bite. Moving interest rates takes a long time to affect the economy because it leads to gradual changes in behaviour by millions of households and businesses.

Once mortgage payments rise, households will still take a while to decide where to cut their spending if needed, while businesses will try many other things to cut costs or improve their performance before resorting to cutting jobs. On this note, updates from two of the banks, ANZ and National Australia Bank, suggested small business borrowers in particular were struggling with their repayments on home loans.

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Business owners struggle with debt

NAB, the country's biggest business lender, said the group of mortgage customers struggling to manage their debts was heavily skewed to loans where the borrower relied on income from a business, instead of a loan. Barrenjoey analyst Jonathan Mott said all banks would face a tougher credit environment, which means he believes more people will struggle to repay their loans. He also pointed to the risk of future job cuts by those businesses who are struggling with debt.

Both ANZ and NAB stated the rise in delinquencies was weighted to business owners' mortgages, and if a business owner must decide between losing their own house or laying off staff, we all know what they have to do, Mott said. Meanwhile, Jarden analyst Matthew Wilson argued NAB would be front and centre in a credit cycle, pointing to the bank's higher proportion of business and corporate customers.

NAB's canary appears to be deeper into the proverbial coal mine and it may have stopped singing, Wilson said. Importantly, mortgage arrears rates overall are still fairly low, and there are plenty of households who do not feel much pain at all when interest rates rise. Some even benefit. Most obviously, people who have no debt and money in the bank receive higher interest payments when interest rates rise.

RBA may hike aggressively despite potency loss

Deutsche Bank macro strategist Lachlan Dynan recently suggested rate rises might have lost some of their potency because of the strong growth in household assets such as bank deposits and funds held in superannuation accounts. Perversely, however, if interest rates are indeed losing some of their potency, this could just encourage the Reserve Bank to hike even more aggressively than it would have in the past, to get the desired slowdown in spending.

The RBA's hope is that a slowdown in spending eventually leads to lower inflation. Reserve Bank governor Michele Bullock has justified the latest rate hike by saying the alternative, unchecked inflation, would ultimately be even worse because that would mean more people would lose their jobs. That is the unpleasant truth about using interest rates to target inflation, as more households are likely to find out in months ahead.