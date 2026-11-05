Vance blames Iran war as Democrats gain up to 56 Senate seats and 258 House seats

Vice President JD Vance blamed the war against Iran for the Republican midterm wipeout as Democrats projected gains of up to 56 Senate seats and 258 House seats. Trump conceded the war was probably to blame for high petrol prices but said it was worth the cost.

Vice President JD Vance blamed the war against Iran for Republicans' wipeout at the midterm elections and began distancing himself from Donald Trump as conservatives grappled with a generational reckoning meted out by American voters.

Vance Blames Iran War for Election Loss

Democrats could end up with as many as 56 seats in the Senate, a gain of nine, with races in Alaska and deep red Mississippi still too close to call. Projections also had Democrats winning up to 258 seats in the 435-seat House of Representatives, a pickup of more than 40. In a 600-word statement on X, Vance wrote that the real reason Republicans lost was obvious to almost everyone.

Also read Democrats win Senate and House in midterm blue tsunami, flipping at least seven Senate seats

He said the reason was the war against Iran and challenged critics to argue that losing the Senate for the next six years was a worthwhile cost to pay. Vance, 42, said the problem was not low voter turnout among Republicans, but that people who voted for Trump and Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats this time.

He cited work by a favoured pollster showing those voters wanted to end the Iran war, focus on the cost of living and inflation, put America first and change the country's relationship with Israel. The vice president did not praise Trump in his remarks. He observed that the president conceded on election night that voters were upset about paying more for gasoline due to the war against Iran.

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Vance also pushed back against accepting some form of amnesty for undocumented migrants, predicting that some establishment politicians would recommend that as an answer to Republican woes. Anyone pushing amnesty is lying to you, he said. Everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.

At lunchtime on Wednesday US time, Trump made his first post-election public appearance by showing off progress on his new ballroom at the White House. He signed a large steel beam that had also been signed by construction workers, which was then raised and installed as members of the administration and reporters watched. Asked about Vance's reflections on the election drubbing, Trump conceded the war was probably to blame because of the impact on petrol prices.

But he maintained that it was worth the cost. I thought the oil would go up a lot more, he said. You have no choice, you can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon. The president maintained that Republicans would have won if he were on the ballot, citing the crowds at his election rallies.

DeSantis Warns of Extinction Level Event

There was such love at those rallies but we weren't able to transfer the love to candidates, he said. In Florida, Republican governor Ron DeSantis, who was term-limited and did not stand for re-election, cast the GOP defeat in even more apocalyptic terms. To call it a blue wave I don't think would be fully accurate, he said at a news conference.

It's the political equivalent of a meteor strike that went all around the United States, blue states, red states, everything in between. DeSantis noted that of the 10 largest states in the union, only Florida would still be under Republican control following Tuesday's bloodbath. This is as close to an extinction level event for Republicans in many parts of the country as we have seen probably in the last 100 years, he said.

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DeSantis, who ran for president in 2024 before withdrawing and endorsing Trump, is also seen as a potential contender for the Republican nomination in 2028. Asked whether he could be the party's saviour, he said there were no saviours in politics. But he cast Florida under his leadership as a blueprint for how to deliver big results and build a durable coalition.

Elise Stefanik, a retiring Republican congresswoman from New York and a prominent Trump ally, told CBS on Wednesday morning US time that the outcome was a reckoning and a reset for the GOP, but not necessarily a reflection on the president. Republicans had portrayed the election as a choice between common sense and crazy, Stefanik said, but that was a theme, not a policy agenda, and the party didn't have enough to say on the cost of living.

I believe that Democrats have been able to co-opt that populist message, focusing on issues like affordability, focusing on bread and butter, kitchen table issues, she said. There was a tone-deafness this election cycle from Republicans.

Democrats Set Legislative Agenda

Meanwhile, Democrats began to turn their attention to the legislative agenda they would pursue once they took control of the US Congress in January. Hakeem Jeffries, who will become the first black speaker of the House of Representatives, said Americans had chosen the economy over extremism, common sense over corruption, and more broadly a dramatic change in direction.

Democrats would prioritise reversing Medicaid cuts, extending the Affordable Care Act tax credits, ending the Iran war and stopping Trump's tariffs, he said. Jeffries said no members of the Democratic caucus had spoken with him about impeaching the president, and their focus was affordability and accountability. The cost of living is way too high. It is out of control, Jeffries said.

People were stressed the F out, he added. Asked whether investigating or impeaching Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was on the Democrats' agenda, Jeffries replied: Is Pete Hegseth still around? Michael Koziol is the North America correspondent for The Age and Sydney Morning Herald. He is a former Sydney editor, Sun-Herald deputy editor and a federal political reporter in Canberra.