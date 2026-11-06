Democrats Win Senate and House as Late-Night Hosts Mock Trump

Democrats won control of both the Senate and the House in the US midterm elections, a sweeping victory that dealt a blow to President Donald Trump. Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers celebrated the wins by mocking Trump, who has called for their cancellation.

Democrats won control of both the Senate and the House in the US midterm elections, a sweeping victory that dealt a blow to President Donald Trump ahead of his final two years in the White House.

The result proved a boon for late-night talk-show gags. Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers celebrated the Democrats winning control over the Senate and the House by poking fun at the president. Trump has railed against them and called for their cancellation. Kimmel described the overall result as a blue tsunami.

Also read Democrats win Senate and House in midterm blue tsunami, flipping at least seven Senate seats

He said: It seems to be, after all the talk about Nicki Minaj ass, Jon Husted ass, the only ass on Trump mind tonight is the one that just got handed to him by America. He added: Trump approval rating here is terrible. Just like every woman he has ever slept with, voters are unsatisfied with the job he is doing.

Kimmel Jokes About Trump Election Loss

Democrats flipped key battleground states as well as states such as Texas and Kansas, which had not elected a Democrat to the Senate in 94 years. Trump reportedly watched on as the results flowed in, becoming frustrated and occasionally cursing. Kimmel quipped: Trump spent the day at the White House watching Fox News, trying to give himself an insurrection. Word is he has already run out of dipping sauce containers to throw at the television set.

Advertisement

Man oh man, would I hate to be the DoorDash driver who delivers Trump his Papa John pizza tonight. Kimmel then veered into policy, listing major concerns shared by many Americans today, including corruption, inflation, climate change, war, wealth disparity, healthcare, housing, measles and democracy itself.

He continued: Now, let us take a look at the 10 subjects MAGA seems to be worried about: transgender, testosterone, black Helen of Troy, windmills, ballrooms, Mexicans, reflecting pools, racism against whites, Tylenol, Canada and Canada. Overall, Kimmel described Trump as a lame duck and an orange chicken at the same time. Fallon opened his show with a fairly gentle monologue, highlighting the win and using edited clips from Trump rallies as punchlines. Did the elections go well, Fallon asked.

Not even a little bit, replied Trump. So, what message did voters send, Fallon continued. I have done a shitty job as president, the edited Trump said in response. The Tonight Show host routine was interspersed with legitimate acknowledgments of the historic wins on election night: the first openly gay male senator, the first Muslim senator, the first Native American female state governor and senator, and the first black female governor.

Fallon quipped: It was a total blue wave caused by an orange president. Meyers said: Whatever you want to call it, everybody agreed what colour it was, even Donald Trump.

Fallon Meyers Host Election Monologues

He added: I will be honest, I was prepared to come out here and say something like, look, there was a lot of hype, and the Democrats did not live up to expectation because waiting for the Democrats to have success can make you feel like you are Matt Damon trying to grow a f---ing potato on Mars. Last night it was potatoes for everybody.

Both shows were comparatively straight in their unpacking of the election, opting almost to recap the various district, house, senate and governorship wins to rapturous audience applause rather than either dissect the outcome in a purely comedic sense or indeed rejoice in the failure of the Republican Party. Grace in victory? Perhaps, but in that sense it feels more reflective of the national mood.

Advertisement

Trump has been on something of a crusade against late-night talk-show hosts in the US, particularly Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, the latter of whom he has described as having no talent, no ratings, no life. His clashes with Kimmel have included two notable episodes. The first followed the killing of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

Trump Attacks Late Night Talk Show Hosts

The second came after the show return to air, when Trump called on ABC to dismiss Kimmel for joking on-air that the first lady had the same energy as the suspected assassin. The current article also references an AP image that depicts the massacre of several of the show major characters, a nod to the Red Wedding episode of Game of Thrones. Celebrities also reacted to the results.

One actor celebrated the Democrats win over his childhood home state South Carolina, where they elected Democrat Annie Andrews to the Senate. He shared a picture of the South Carolina flag on his Instagram story alongside the Latin phrase from The Odyssey. He said: You did it, we did it. Come on, baby, checks and balances must be put in place.

It is time to fix this mess. Another celebrity wrote on X that they had voted for decency, fairness, equality, justice and against the flagrant corruption in our political system which has been stacked against the working people of this country. John Cusack suggested the Democrats win was only the beginning, with much work still to be done. He said: Impeachment and removal is non-negotiable, no accountability means it will happen again and again.

Celebrities React To Democrats Victory

A post on X read: BREAKING: Trump to commemorate his losses across the South by putting his name on a Confederate monument. Coverage of the midterms also included a live battleground tracker noting the two races too close to call and every seat the Democrats flipped. Analysis described the results as setting off a bloodletting over the Republicans electoral wipeout, with one headline reading: The reason is obvious. One commentator noted she was overjoyed by the outcome.

The current article was published with contributions from Nell Geraets and Michael Idato.