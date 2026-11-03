RBA delivers fifth rate hike of year as Chalmers faces pressure to cut spending

The Reserve Bank has raised interest rates for the fifth time this year, warning inflation will stay higher for longer as Treasurer Jim Chalmers faces pressure to find real spending cuts.

The Reserve Bank has delivered its fifth official interest rate hike this year, another dose of monetary policy punishment that the bank knows may feel like a recession for plenty of Australians.

Despite the further tightening, the bank expects the economy to grow by 1.6 per cent in the year to June and keep bumbling along from there. It does not have a negative quarter of growth in its forecasts. Much of that growth is being driven by the AI construction boom, which is close to hitting the sort of expansion Australia witnessed during the early 2010s mining construction boom.

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That is great if you work in data centre construction, are a tech bro, or are an AI believer who has signed up to live with Elon Musk on Mars. Outside that world, it is a very different story. A person with a $600,000 mortgage is shelling out almost $500 extra in monthly repayments this year. The huge lift in oil prices has added about $100 a month to the cost of filling up their car.

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Inflation Remains Higher For Longer

The bank believes inflation will remain higher for longer, partly because Donald Trump's four-week war against Iran is now in its ninth month. If the bank is correct, unemployment is heading back above 5 per cent.

Then factor in the steep fall in property prices, which the Commonwealth Bank on Tuesday said could reach about 15 per cent in the nation's capital cities. It is a depressing, if not recessionary, set of numbers. The official numbers say we are not in a recession, with bank governor Michele Bullock noting that we don't see the economy cracking at this point. But many Australians can certainly hear some very alarming noises.

Chalmers Faces Pressure To Cut Spending

While Bullock and RBA staff made clear they were concerned about the fallout from what most of the board considered a necessary decision, the political problem is Jim Chalmers' to bear. The bank noted that public demand was moderating and that governments have been slow to get money out the door this year.

Next year, public expenditure is likely to pick back up. So while public demand keeps growing faster than the overall economy, it puts pressure on Chalmers, and every state and territory treasurer, to do far more to curb government spending. After a $10 billion deficit in 2024-25, it widened to $22 billion last financial year. It is forecast to grow to $31.5 billion this year.

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By any measure, that is a loosening of fiscal policy. The least Chalmers can do is aim for a deficit no larger than the 2025-26 numbers. He cannot do that simply by swallowing extra revenue and moving spending from one sector to another. He and the expenditure review committee need to find real cuts for next month's mid-year budget update.

Those cuts may add to the recessionary vibes felt by many people, but that is the price for being treasurer. He has to make the tough decisions. As the RBA noted, the war in the Middle East is a huge problem. It will stick in the inflation figures for another 12 months at least.

AI Construction Drives Inflation Risks

The AI construction boom may be the greatest breakthrough in productivity since Stephenson's Rocket or, if the recent warning by Anthropic comes to pass, could end humanity. Whatever the result, the boom is muscling its way into our economy no matter what. The companies building it are willing to pay anything to get a result. That means inflation.

That means the best Canberra and the states can do is make some economic headroom. The Reserve Bank is doing what it can to make that room by whacking borrowers and small businesses with higher interest rates. Chalmers has to play his part by slicing into his own expenditure. Markets took the decision in their stride, with the ASX finishing higher on RBA day as retailers and airlines soared while oil stocks slid.