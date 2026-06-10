The Resurgence of Repressed Memory Theory in Trauma Discourse

An analysis of how Bessel van der Kolk's influential book has revived debates about the body storing traumatic memories, the history of the memory wars, and the dangers of suggestive therapies.

The phrase 'the body keeps the score ' has become a common way to describe how stress and trauma manifest physically, popularized by Bessel van der Kolk's 2014 bestseller.

However, the book advances a more controversial claim: that traumatic memories are stored in the body and remain inaccessible to conscious recall. This notion of repressed memories resurfacing through somatic symptoms has historical roots in the 'memory wars' of the 1990s, a heated scientific dispute over the reliability of recovered memories. Despite decades of research casting doubt on repression as a mechanism, the idea is making a comeback, now intertwined with the body's role.

Van der Kolk suggests healing requires 'releasing' these hidden memories via alternative therapies like yoga, psychedelic-assisted sessions, and guided imagery-methods often lacking robust evidence. While it is scientifically accepted that trauma can dysregulate the nervous system and produce physical symptoms such as panic attacks or sleep disturbances, the specific claim that the body stores repressed memories is not supported by mainstream memory science. Autobiographical memory is reconstructive; suggestive techniques can implant false memories.

Professional bodies like the APA and BPS warn against memory-recovery therapies due to their risks. The current cultural focus on trauma sometimes blurs the line between acknowledging its bodily impact and endorsing unproven memory theories. This five-part series examines the evolving definition of trauma, the limitations of talk therapy, and alternative approaches.

Some methods like yoga may alleviate stress without necessarily accessing repressed memories, but marketing that links nightmares to unremembered trauma can exploit vulnerable individuals, directing them to paid coaching programs under the guise of 'trauma-informed' care





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Repressed Memory Trauma Body Keeps The Score Memory Wars False Memories Alternative Therapy PTSD Suggestive Therapy

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