The Return of Wretched Ideas: A Warning from History

A reflection on the resurgence of fascism, communism, and authoritarianism in the US and abroad, driven by historical amnesia and democratic failures.

It is the year 2026, and sometimes it feels as if we are taking a nice leisurely walk through a Museum of Wretched Ideas. Consider what is happening in the United States.

Tariffs raise prices and restrain economic growth, while the federal government embraces both Gilded Age corruption and a version of the spoils system. A disturbing number of young people on the right are fascinated with fascism. An extraordinary 34 percent of young people overall express a favourable view of communism, and young Americans are far more likely than their parents or grandparents to say that political violence is sometimes OK.

And hovering over American culture like a dark cloud is the rise of antisemitism on both the left and the right. Once again, ancient slanders are circulating through the culture. Or consider what is happening abroad. Germany rearms to confront the Russian threat.

Japan rearms to deter China. War rages in Europe and in the Middle East. Threats of territorial expansion haunt the world. Russia is trying to grab Ukraine.

China continues to covet Taiwan. And the Trump administration, incredibly enough, has cast its expansionist eyes on Greenland. When you step back and actually think about it, these trends are confounding. I mean, I can understand the temptation to return to some of the discredited ideas of the recent past, I guess, but to revive so many, all at once?

And to do it so soon after those wretched ideas ravaged the world? The answer lies in part in the interplay between two political sayings that are so oft-repeated that they have become cliches. When they should be top of mind, though, they seem to have lost their impact. Here is the first, from George Santayana in 1905: Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.

We can argue about the precise historical parallels, but the echoes of the past are everywhere. Here is the second, from Winston Churchill in 1947: It has been said that democracy is the worst form of government except all those other forms that have been tried. It is no coincidence that authoritarianism is once again appealing to people at a time when two things are happening at once.

Liberal democracies are struggling to meet the needs of a substantial portion of their citizens, and entire generations have come of age with no living memory of the totalitarian horrors of the 20th century. In other words, millions upon millions of people are enduring democracy as the worst form of government without the necessary balanced understanding (that citizens in the mid-20th century had gained through firsthand observation) of except all those other forms that have been tried.

So even fascism and communism, for some people at least, are no longer avatars of atrocity, but dynamic alternatives to a sclerotic present. In their frustration, all too many people are attracted to the theoretical benefits of authoritarianism, and they do not have the experience or the education to understand its actual and inevitable defects. They do not understand the link between their fashionable and transgressive ideologies and the oceans of blood that fascism and communism spilled across the globe.

In this ahistorical context, even political violence can seem justified, perhaps even a bit daring and romantic, unless you have lived through, say, the riots that swept American cities in the 1960s, a cataclysm that was far more violent, deadly and prolonged than anything that happened in the United States in 2020. In 2024, I taught an undergraduate class with a catchy title, Why American Politics Went Insane.

At the risk of shortening a semester to a sentence, the devolution proceeded in three stages, from victory to separation to radicalisation. When the Cold War ended, the United States, for the first time since the wars against Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan, faced no external challenges to its prosperity and power. We were, in the words of former French Foreign Minister Hubert Vedrine, the hyperpower.

If men cannot struggle on behalf of a just cause because that just cause was victorious in an earlier generation, then they will struggle against the just cause. They will struggle for the sake of struggle. They will struggle, in other words, out of a certain boredom: for they cannot imagine living in a world without struggle.

And if the greater part of the world in which they live is characterised by peaceful and prosperous liberal democracy, then they will struggle against that peace and prosperity, and against democracy. That is exactly what we are doing. We are struggling against each other. Some of us are struggling against democracy itself.

America is the only nation out of 25 comparable countries in which a majority of people believe that their fellow citizens are morally bad. This collective moral despair feeds the cycle. The lack of historical perspective allows dangerous ideas to flourish, and the erosion of democratic norms makes authoritarian alternatives seem appealing. To break this cycle, we must reacquaint ourselves with history, understand the true costs of totalitarianism, and rebuild faith in democratic institutions.

Otherwise, we will continue to stumble through this museum of wretched ideas, repeating the mistakes of the past with ever more devastating consequences





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