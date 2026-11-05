Knox Grammar headmaster Scott James resigns after eight years, school launches global search

Scott James will leave Knox Grammar in the second half of next year after eight and a half years as headmaster. The school has begun an international search for his replacement and hopes to announce a successor in the second half of 2027.

Knox Grammar headmaster Scott James has resigned and will depart the school in the second half of next year. The school has commenced an international search for his replacement and hopes to announce a successor in the second half of 2027.

James has led Knox Grammar since 2018, a tenure of eight and a half years. During that time enrolments soared by hundreds of students to 3345, making it one of the biggest schools in the state. In a letter to the school community, chair of the school council Simon Rothery said James had cemented its position as a leading Australian school. He praised James for his leadership through COVID-19 and the school centenary.

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Rothery Praises James Leadership Style

Rothery said James had a warm, consultative and inclusive style that built community. He said James enhanced the Knox Total Fitness Model and further embedded academic, co-curricular and sporting excellence for another generation. Under Scott's leadership, we have truly walked our values, Rothery said. He said student wellbeing has become a genuine strength that underpins support for every student to be the best version of themselves across their chosen areas of endeavour.

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The school is one of the state's top performers in advanced and extension mathematics in the HSC. Last year the non-selective private school placed 29th in the Herald's HSC league table, making it one of the best schools in the state for the HSC. Scott has determined that now is the right time to transition the Headmastership across to a new leader, Rothery said.

He described the decision as considered and thoughtful on timing and duration of handover, and said the Council is appreciative of this approach. Knox says it has commenced an international search process to identify high-calibre candidates who align with the values, priorities, and the ongoing trajectory and direction of the school. James' resignation is the latest leadership change in Sydney's private boys' school world.

Sydney Private Schools Leadership Changes

The King's School headmaster Tony George was terminated from his job after making an inappropriate joke about a student at a staff function. The following day, he hit a student on the head with the back of his hand. The principal of Scots College in Bellevue Hill, Dr Ian Lambert, revealed in June this year plans to retire at the end of 2027.

Sydney Grammar headmaster Richard Malpass left last year to take up a job at a school in Singapore. Long-serving SCEGGS principal Jenny Allum retired at the end of last year while Wenona's head also departed. The outgoing SCEGGS head defended single-sex schools, saying we shouldn't mimic mediocrity. These changes mark a period of significant turnover across Sydney's private boys' school sector.

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Knox Grammar will now look overseas and locally for a leader to guide the school through its next chapter.