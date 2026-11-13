Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns after affairs with alleged Chinese spy and subordinates

Jensen Huang has resigned as Nvidia CEO after revelations of an affair with an alleged Chinese spy and two subordinates, costing him the company he built into a $US4.2 trillion powerhouse and more than $US10 billion of his net worth.

Jensen Huang has resigned as chief executive of Nvidia after revelations that he had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy and two more alleged affairs with subordinates.

The resignation, announced on Friday AEDT, ends his three-decade leadership of the company he founded and built into a $US4.2 trillion ($6 trillion) powerhouse. Huang has lost more than $US10 billion of his net worth, according to Forbes. The 62-year-old co-founded Nvidia in 1993 at age 30, starting a firm that was then little known and privately held in Silicon Valley. Three decades ago, personal computers were on the brink of displaying frenzied 3D imagery in colour.

Also read Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO amid spy scandal; Colette Kress named interim CEO

This masthead reported in September 1995 that PCs would match the dizzying pace of the most advanced arcade game, powered by chips from the small firm called Nvidia. Nvidia listed on the stock exchange during the dot com boom in 1999 at $US12. It survived the crash and stayed a respectable performer for the next 20 years.

Then in 2022, ChatGPT arrived. The world realised Nvidia chips were driving the artificial intelligence revolution, and Huang transformed from a cult figure to something akin to a statesman. He presided over arguably the world most important company. Huang became known for his leather jackets, wearing 60-odd of them since the early 2000s.

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One sold at a charity auction in July for $US960,000. But the scandal has now cost him the only company he ever led, and the AI debate has lost its most powerful voice in favour of closer ties between the United States and China. Data centre companies such as Australia Iren, Firmus and Sharon AI have lost a champion of complex financing deals that spurred their rise.

Nvidia accounts for about 5 per cent of the value of all companies everywhere combined. The sharp fall in its share price has taken about a quarter of one per cent off the value of the entire world stockmarket. Australian funds including Australian Super and UniSuper have about $6 billion tied up in the company, which has taken a battering. One wag on Reddit observed: Probably the most expensive sex in human history.

Alleged affair with Megaspeed chief sparks scandal

The ribald jokes stemmed from Huang affair with Alice Huang (no relation), the 42-year-old chief executive of a company called Megaspeed. The firm presented itself as a Singaporean company building data centres in Asia. Her public backstory is far thinner than Jensen oft-told tales of working at the chain diner Denny and graduating from high school at 16.

Alice had been a presenter for Chinese state TV and then emerged in the world of AI after wheeling and dealing in several other fashionable business sectors with her husband, Wang Kei. Wang, the Wall Street Journal reported, introduced Alice to Jensen and appeared, according to people familiar with the couple, to tolerate their affair. An undated photo showed Jensen Huang and Alice Huang at an exclusive golf resort in San Martin, California, originally posted to her WeChat Moments.

US intelligence suspects Alice Huang is a spy

As Jensen Huang and Alice Huang were photographed at tech events and private dinners around Asia, US intelligence agencies grew alarmed. In September 2025, the Commerce Department started investigating whether Megaspeed was channelling billions of dollars worth of advanced AI chips to China in defiance of US laws. Those laws are designed to retain America lead in strategically important technology that can be used for hacking, controlling weapons and more.

By October that year, US intelligence services had concluded Alice was a Chinese spy, likely passing information back to Beijing. They told US President Donald Trump, the Times reported. The president did nothing. In fact, parts of the Trump administration grew closer to Nvidia.

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The Commerce Department investigation into Megaspeed was transferred to another agency after Nvidia intervened. Trump approved the sale of more advanced AI chips to China. Huang travelled on Air Force One as part of a state visit to China in May this year. All the while, Huang was the loudest voice arguing that the United States should support AI development at a breakneck pace and allow companies such as Nvidia to keep shipping chips to China.

Otherwise, Huang argued, China would be spurred to build its own competing chips even faster. It would be extremely foolish to create two ecosystems, Huang said on an industry podcast in April. He described an open source ecosystem that only runs on the Chinese tech stack and a closed ecosystem that only runs on the American tech stack. That would be a horrible outcome for the United States, he said.

Officials question Huang stance on China chip sales

Other US officials were not buying it. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told colleagues in May of his concerns, but it took until October for the Times to make public the allegations that Huang had been targeted by a spy. Even then, Nvidia denied any affair. John Rizzo, a company spokesman, said: Jensen interactions with Ms Huang are not unusual or unexpected.

He cast them as standard meetings between a CEO and a customer. It was not a sustainable defence. Lori Huang, and he apologised. He declared he would cooperate with an investigation from Nvidia board, which was still downplaying the issue.

The board had no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, its 10 members said in a statement. I love our country and our company, Huang added in his own statement. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America national security. He said he would stay in his job while the investigation happened.

Additional affairs with subordinates lead to resignation

China denied Alice Huang was a spy, with a foreign ministry spokesman claiming the allegations were defamatory slander. The woman herself has not commented. But the first affair was not Huang last. Days ago, US outlets reported he had slept with at least two subordinates, including the company healthcare industry chief Kimberly Powell, 48.

Nvidia policies all but prohibit such relationships. Trump confirmed the FBI was investigating, even as he praised Huang and failed to explain why he had not acted on the earlier intelligence warnings.