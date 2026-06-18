The Rise and Fall of Mr Doodle: A Social Media Phenomenon and Certified Art Star

Sam Cox, a 32-year-old English artist, has gone from an unknown to a social media phenomenon and certified art star in just six years. His work, known as Mr Doodle, has gained international recognition and has sold for close to $US1 million. However, his life was turned upside down when he fell ill with flu-like symptoms and experienced hallucinations and panic attacks.

Provincial fish and chip shops are not, as a rule, hotspots for people in search of a selfie. But the modest chippie in St Michael’s, a leafy Kent village in the London commuter belt, is an exception.

Its owner, Ahmed, says a growing number of his customers come to get a photo with the hand-drawn black-and-white mural that fills one of the walls. Barely a day goes by, says Ahmed, without someone snapping the cartoon fantasia populated by cheerful fish, winking burgers and jolly packets of fries. He’s even been asked if he’d sell it.

"It’s amazing," says the chippie’s proud owner, who likes to pull up a chair and study the mural at the end of a busy day. "The more you look at it, the more you see. " Why all the interest? The design is the work of Sam Cox, a 32-year-old English artist better known as Mr Doodle.

In just six years, Cox – who grew up in St Michael’s and still lives there – has gone from an unknown who would trade his work for a portion of cod and chips, to a social media phenomenon and certified art star. Nowadays, it’s hard to venture online without seeing a video of Cox drawing the densely interlocking lines he calls "graffiti spaghetti".

Dressed in a white jumpsuit decorated with his own designs, he uses time-lapse videos to concertina marathon drawing sessions into social media-friendly bulletins adored by his fans. His largest works now sell for close to $US1 million ($1.42 million) and it’s estimated he’s earned a total of $US15 million at auction. Unlike Banksy or Keith Haring – the American artist and activist who Cox acknowledges as an influence – Mr Doodle is firmly apolitical.

It used to worry him, he says, but he got over it. The upside: brands ranging from Fendi and Puma to Kleenex and Hellmann’s are desperate to work with him.

"We’re open to most collaborations," he tells me. "Big brands help the work get seen by a bigger audience, which I love. " A collection of 46 hand-drawn doodles, it’s part colouring book, part puzzle. In the style of Martin Handford’s books, Cox has hidden characters including Mr Doodle, Mrs Doodle (his Ukrainian-born wife Alena) and Baby Doodle (their three-year-old son Alfie) within his intricate designs.

The book looks set to capitalise on the, but the artist insists he’s been planning it for years. It’s divided into 10 zones with names including Flower Farm, The Funky Factory and Marshmallow Mountains. It’s an approach inspired by early computer games like "I wanted to make something that felt like more than the colouring books I remembered from when I was a kid," he says.

"They felt relatively basic. Even if people don’t colour this book in, they can still enjoy it; the level of detail is extraordinary.

" The real DoodleLand – "real" being a relative term in this instance – is a short walk from the chip shop. Hidden behind a set of high gates is the "Doodle House", a six-bedroom home that Cox bought for £1.35 million ($2.56 million) in 2019. A year later, after having every surface painted white, he set about fulfilling a long-held dream: covering a house, inside and out, with his monochromatic scribbles.

Everything from the kitchen utensils to the Tesla in the garage is heavily doodled. Of the project, which took three years and consumed 900 litres of emulsion, 401 cans of spray paint, 286 bottles of ink and 2296 pen nibs, has been watched more than 7 million times.

"That conversation is interesting because it only seems to happen in the art world. No one goes to a hairdresser and says, ‘you’re not really a hairdresser are you? ” Sadly, or perhaps mercifully, the Doodle House is off limits today. Alfie has chicken pox, so his dad meets me at the door of the enormous studio he’s built in the grounds.

First impressions are of a character from a cartoon or video game. He’s dressed in one of his trademark jumpsuits (he owns more than 40) and white sneakers. His pale face is framed by red curls and matching beard. Cox is polite and friendly, but you get the impression he’d rather be off somewhere drawing and listening to retro computer game soundtracks.

He’s the antithesis of Mr Doodle who exudes a manic energy that’s more Wonka than Warhol. I ask him if I’m talking to Sam Cox or Mr Doodle.

"Sam Cox," he replies. "Mr Doodle is the anchor of the world that I’m drawing around, but most of the time I’m Sam. It’s only when I’m making stuff that I become the character and blend with the drawings a bit.

" You’ll understand why the line between artist and alter ego is important. In 2020, Cox fell ill with flu-like symptoms and began to experience hallucinations and panic attacks. It was the start of a nightmarish chapter that led to him being sectioned and confined to a psychiatric unit for six weeks





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Sam Cox Mr Doodle Social Media Phenomenon Certified Art Star English Artist Fish And Chip Shops Kent Village London Commuter Belt Artwork Hand-Drawn Mural Colouring Book Puzzle Graffiti Spaghetti Time-Lapse Videos Retro Computer Game Soundtracks Doodle House Psychiatric Unit Flu-Like Symptoms Hallucinations Panic Attacks

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