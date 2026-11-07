Russell Brand found guilty of three sexual assaults and one rape at Southwark Crown Court

A London court convicted Russell Brand of three charges of sexual assault and one rape after a three-week trial. The 51-year-old comedian and actor faces a lengthy custodial sentence and will be sentenced on Monday.

Russell Brand has been found guilty of three charges of sexual assault and one rape following a three-week trial at Southwark Crown Court in London.

The 51-year-old comedian and actor was told he faces a lengthy custodial sentence and will be sentenced on Monday. He had denied all charges. After a lifetime of shapeshifting, even he will not be able to slip out of this one. The conviction marks a dramatic fall for a man who spent decades trading on chaos and casting himself as an untamed spirit.

Also read Misogyny and sexism of Russell Brand case have not gone away, say TV insiders

Many years ago, his career in the public eye began with an arrest. He denied all charges, of course. I was never there, the then-teenager cried, as a policeman read him his rights. Brand flounced onto his unmade bed.

I cannot believe this is happening, he sulked. Well, it is, came the response, so get your brain in gear. At the time he was an aspiring actor who had recently been expelled from the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts for truancy and drug use. That early screen role was in The Bill.

His character Billy was a cocky, unkempt, oddly charismatic man-child with a knack for refusing to admit wrongdoing. Billy was just a character, but he also served as a useful introduction to the man playing him. Brand would go on to make a garish reputation from those very traits, adding a few more adult qualities as he grew older.

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Soon after that appearance he largely gave up acting for the next decade, embarking instead on an occasionally dazzling career performing as himself. Or rather, performing as whatever version of Russell Brand was most useful to him at that moment. Feral TV host? Rock-star comic?

Insatiable sex addict? Pseudo-intellectual? Unlikely family man? Political revolutionary?

Brand Cycle Of Public Personas

Conspiracy-peddling influencer? His most recent incarnation is as a profound man of faith, an identity coincidentally adopted at the exact time he needed to appear without sin. Today his current faith of choice is Christianity. In the past Brand has also had a Hindu wedding and identified as a Buddhist, so much so that he was once selected by the Dalai Lama to host a youth event.

Now he has been back in trouble with the law. Again, he denied everything. Again, he could not believe it. But this time the arrest was all too real, the charges deeply serious, and the consequences career-finishing.

A trivial Greek tragedy is how he used to describe his early life as an only child in Grays, Essex, and it was certainly tragic. As he tells it in his autobiography My Booky Wook, he was an intense and awkward child, and so obsessed with his mother Barbara that he felt they should get married. His father Ron left when Brand was six months old, to be replaced by a macho stepdad called Colin, whom Brand hated.

Barbara was his biggest fan, and the original reason for what would become a desperate, insatiable need for attention and ego-stroking. My mum thinks I am an excellent swimmer, he said in 2007, simply because I have not yet drowned. The family was poor, and Barbara had cancer three times. Brand, who was mostly a loner at school, was gifted but coy.

As one perceptive school teacher wrote in a class report: Russell is more able than he would have us think. I was very unhappy, Brand would later admit. I did not get on with my stepdad at all. And I just remember feeling lonely and totally impotent.

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There was nothing I could do about my situation. I had to deal with feeling ordinary, dull, tedious and powerless by trying to subvert those ideas, being anarchic and dangerous. At 13, the agile mind his teacher identified found what it really needed: attention and adulation. A school production of Bugsy Malone, in which Brand, a portly boy, played Fat Sam, proved formative.

People laughed, and I felt this sudden rush of adrenaline surging through me. It was like a drug. Ron, a wheeler-dealer, eventually came back on the scene. Brand later wrote that his father would invite him over to his house, then put porn on the television for him while he diddled birds in the room next door.

Difficult Childhood And Family Life

The teenage Brand developed bulimia, and found escapes in drugs, sex and self-harm. As a treat, Ron took him to Thailand when he was 16. Immediately he hired three prostitutes: two for him, one for his son. Years later Ron would comment when his son was charged with rape and sexual assault.

The Russell Brand vendetta, he wrote on Facebook. Like a man who owns an orchard being accused of stealing an apple. He supported his son in court last month. In the same year as his Thailand trip, Brand left home, signed on at an extras agency and won a place at Italia Conti, necessitating a move to London.

Like many in a new city, he decided to reinvent himself: growing his hair out, wearing flamboyant clothes, exaggerating his fey physical ticks and developing a florid, arcane manner of speaking. His memoir includes a photograph of him as a child, wearing fancy dress, his hand cocked on his hip. This is the exact moment when I decided to act gay to attract girls. It took 15 years to produce results, reads the caption.

After being expelled from Italia Conti, the baton of self-harm was handed directly from eating disorder to narcotics abuse in a single, graceful movement, as he put it in 2006. You name it, he snorted it, swallowed it or smoked it. Taking heroin, he felt enveloped in this womb of comfort, he said. And although I spent every day in this kind of heroin daze, it just seemed to make life much more manageable.

MTV Career And Criminal Trial

At the peak of his three years on the drug he flourished as a wild child on MTV, where he established himself as a presenter who would do and say anything. In one infamous segment he masturbated a male stranger in a public toilet, despite being, in his own words, hysterically heterosexual. His celebrity interviews generally involved him flirting relentlessly with his guests.

Staff at MTV, especially female staff, saw all sides of him, before and after he quit drink and drugs in 2002. One complainant in Brand's recent trial was a colleague from the time. According to her testimony, the two of them were friendly in the office until suddenly his demeanour changed and, during an alleged attack, Brand turned into this wild-eyed maniac. His wildness would eventually lead to the courtroom where his career ended.