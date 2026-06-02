The Rise of Authoritarianism and the Allure of Disgraced Ideas

The article discusses the resurgence of discredited ideas such as fascism and communism, and how they are appealing to people in times of struggle and frustration with liberal democracies. It highlights the historical context of the Cold War's end and the lack of firsthand experience with totalitarian horrors, which contribute to the allure of authoritarianism.

It's the year 2026, and the United States is grappling with a Museum of Wretched Ideas, where tariffs raise prices, economic growth is restrained, and fascism is admired by a disturbing number of young people.

Antisemitism is on the rise, and political violence is seen as 'sometimes OK'. Germany, Japan, and other countries are rearming to confront or deter threats, and the Trump administration is eyeing Greenland. The resurgence of discredited ideas, such as communism and fascism, is puzzling, given the recent atrocities they caused.

The interplay between two political sayings - George Santayana's 'Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it' and Winston Churchill's 'It has been said that democracy is the worst form of government except all those other forms that have been tried' - contributes to the allure of authoritarianism. Liberal democracies are struggling to meet the needs of their citizens, and the lack of firsthand experience with totalitarian horrors makes authoritarianism seem like a viable alternative.

The historical context of the Cold War's end and the boredom of peace and prosperity contribute to the struggle against democracy and each other





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Authoritarianism Discredited Ideas Liberal Democracies Cold War's End Boredom Of Peace And Prosperity

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