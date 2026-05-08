The Rise of Perioral Dermatitis: How Overuse of Skincare Products is Triggering a Common Skin Condition

Dermatologists report a surge in perioral dermatitis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition linked to excessive skincare use. This article explores the causes, symptoms, and treatments of this growing issue, highlighting the role of active ingredients, clean beauty trends, and steroids in exacerbating the condition.

The skincare industry has reached unprecedented levels of innovation, but with the surge in advanced beauty products, dermatologists are witnessing a concerning rise in perioral dermatitis .

This condition often begins subtly, with small red bumps around the mouth that many mistake for hormonal acne or an allergic reaction. However, perioral dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by clusters of hard papules or pustules, typically appearing around the mouth, nose, and eyes. Some individuals may notice darker patches rather than redness, as the skin in these areas is thinner and more prone to irritation from friction, moisture, and product buildup.

Dr. Anjali Mahto, a leading dermatologist, notes that this condition has become one of the most common inflammatory issues she treats, with social media platforms like Reddit and TikTok flooded with discussions about flare-ups. Even celebrities like Amanda Seyfried have spoken about their struggles with this condition. The condition can be stubborn, resisting conventional treatments like serums, creams, and masks, and in some cases, worsening when over-treated with active ingredients or steroid creams.

Perioral dermatitis differs from acne in that it lacks blackheads and is more likely to cause burning, tightness, or sensitivity rather than deep, painful spots. Once the skin barrier is compromised, repeated flare-ups can occur if triggers are not addressed. Experts point to excessive skincare use as a primary culprit. Modern skincare products often contain potent active ingredients, such as antioxidants, retinol, and exfoliating acids, which can overwhelm the skin barrier over time.

The cumulative effect of these ingredients can lead to inflammation, even if the reaction is not immediate. Another unexpected cause is the rise of clean beauty. Charlotte Palermino, co-founder of Dieux Skin, experienced severe perioral dermatitis after switching to natural products, which she initially believed were safer. Her dermatologist later diagnosed her condition and prescribed a combination of topical antibiotics and sulfur, which provided relief.

Palermino now identifies excessive skincare and lavender oil as her triggers. Dr. Emma Craythorne explains that the shift away from parabens in clean beauty has introduced newer preservatives that may disrupt the skin microbiome, contributing to conditions like perioral dermatitis.

Additionally, steroids, whether topical or inhaled, can also play a role in exacerbating this condition





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