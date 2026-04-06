The Rise of State Capitalism in America

The US is witnessing a shift towards state capitalism, mirroring China's economic model, with significant implications for the economy and the republic. Driven by the need to counter China's economic and military rise, the government is expanding its control over industries through equity investments and regulatory influence.

The transformation of the American economic landscape mirrors a shift in ideological perspective, reminiscent of the allegorical animal farm where principles are adapted to serve the ruling class. Initially, the animals championed a simple ideal: “four legs good, two legs bad.” However, as power shifted, so did the mantra, morphing into “four legs good, two legs better.” This is the parallel now unfolding in the US.

A decade ago, conservative voices resounded with the belief that “markets good, state bad.” Today, a similar sentiment prevails, though subtly altered: “markets good, the state better.” This evolution marks the advent of a new form of state capitalism under the Trump administration, with far-reaching consequences for the economy and the very foundation of the republic.\The Trump administration's approach is characterized by a blend of pragmatism and nationalist instincts, resulting in a national corporatist ideology. This approach involves the government acquiring equity stakes in various companies, from prominent tech firms like Intel and Nvidia to infrastructure projects like Westinghouse nuclear reactors and Lithium Americas. These investments are just the beginning, as the administration is poised to leverage federal funding intended for loans and grants to secure equity in both public and private entities, potentially channeling hundreds of billions of dollars. Furthermore, the administration is actively using its regulatory powers to shape the economic landscape. This includes imposing conditions on technology sales to China, dictating investment decisions for companies such as Apple and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and even directing companies to adjust their pricing strategies and financial allocations. Donald Trump exhibits the tendencies of a central planner by compelling pharmaceutical and credit card companies to lower prices while simultaneously influencing the financial decisions of defense contractors.\The driving force behind this embrace of state capitalism is the rise of China as both an economic rival and a military threat. The Chinese government, under Xi Jinping, has openly stated its intention to challenge the established global order and has been actively integrating its economic and military capabilities while strengthening alliances with other authoritarian regimes. In response to this, both Democrats and Republicans share a consensus: the US must expand the state's role in regulating the economy. This includes measures like reshoring manufacturing to rebuild a robust “arsenal of democracy” and securing critical supply chains for essential resources. While driven by strategic considerations, a combination of ideology and dealmaking further complicates this effort. Trump's instincts and the influence of ideologues within his circle, like Vice President JD Vance who advocates for economic policies rooted in moral virtue and Alex Karp of Palantir Technologies who champions the union of the state and the software industry, contribute to the shaping of national greatness. However, the blending of politics and personal interests always poses a danger. The state capitalism is susceptible to devolving into family capitalism, as evidenced by decisions regarding Venezuela's oil revenues or the handling of companies like TikTok and the venture capital connections involving Trump's family





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