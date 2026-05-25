The Risks and Benefits of Using AI for Financial Advice

Experts warn against relying solely on AI tools for financial advice, citing concerns about accuracy, bias, and privacy.

Using artificial intelligence (AI) to help with finances can be beneficial, but experts warn against relying solely on AI tools, especially for investing. AI systems can provide inaccurate information due to 'hallucination,' where technology presents something as fact when it's not.

This can lead to financial decisions based on false information. Additionally, AI tools may be influenced by traditional biases such as gender and race, which can result in biased financial advice. Experts also caution against uploading financial documents to AI, citing concerns about privacy and security. Instead, they recommend using AI as a learning tool, suggesting topics to research and highlighting general market trends.

For personal investing advice, experts suggest cross-checking any information with other sources. For reputable financial advice and resources, government websites such as MoneySmart and the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) are recommended. If experiencing financial difficulty, experts suggest heading to the National Debt Helpline website for free, independent, and confidential financial counselling





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