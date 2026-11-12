Garage Band festival at Federation Square to showcase 20 up-and-coming rock acts this summer

Garage Band, part of the Open Air at the Square summer program, will feature 20 acts across four hours and three stages at Federation Square, including headliners The Gnomes and Melbourne band Salmon Sisters.

Garage Band, a showcase of up-and-coming rock music, will bring 20 acts to Federation Square this summer, including headliners The Gnomes and Melbourne band Salmon Sisters.

Garage Band Showcases Up-And-Coming Rock Music

Announced on Thursday as part of the Open Air at the Square summer program, the event will run across four hours and three stages, serving as a professional leg-up, community building exercise and party. Salmon Sisters have rehearsed in all manner of spaces during their short life. We had a shed, a bedroom, a studio in an old lingerie factory, then we had none of them for a while, says 19-year-old singer Delilah Reynolds.

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Eventually they found a garage, which is just as well, as they will be one of the headline acts. The event was conceived by JOF, who recalls watching a young punk band from his apartment block in Fairfield. I watched them for a year not being able to play a gig, he says.

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They were awesome people, and I just thought, what if I make an event that could engage young musicians to play again, in the most public space possible, and they got to connect with a whole heap of other people their age. What it is not, he insists, is a battle of the bands, because its focus is on collaboration and connection rather than competition.

It was about building a peer group, and using that as a launching pad so they can record music together, tour together, meet each other, says JOF. It was about rebuilding a music scene for young people who had not had the chance to go out in public and play gigs for a whole heap of reasons, but mostly because they had been locked down.

Musicians Gain Promotional Video and Connections

Each band gets to play just one song, but they also walk away with a professionally shot video of their performance, a vital aid for promotion, booking future gigs and building a fan base. Just as important, they get the chance to connect with a bunch of like-minded people. Salmon Sister Edie Mitchell, at 21 something of an elder stateswoman of the band, played at Garage Band in 2023 with a different outfit.

We met so many people our age who were in the same position of not playing gigs before, but being really talented and having a lot of fun, she says. I have watched a bunch of the bands go on and do crazy stuff, so to be asked to come back and do it again is really sick.

Fed Square Commits to Safe Free Music Events

Questions have been raised about the future of large-scale public events at Fed Square in the wake of crowd-control issues that saw a show by Open Air program, whose biggest name so far is sub-Saharan band Tinariwen, is likely to spark that level of frenzy. Despite the challenges, the venue remains committed to hosting free music events, such as Thursday evening Courtney Barnett show.

Making sure everyone feels safe and welcome at Fed Square is always our top priority, said Melbourne Arts Precinct boss Katrina Sedgwick, whose remit includes Federation Square. We want people to come together, enjoy the atmosphere and, most importantly, be able to see some of their favourite artists for free. She added that temporary fencing would continue to be used on occasion.

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Every music event is different, so we take a tailored approach to planning, with safety measures designed around the event and the audience, Sedgwick said. This includes having experienced security teams on the ground at every gig, sometimes holding off on announcing a show until closer to the date, and, where needed, using fencing to help manage crowd numbers and flow.

We are incredibly proud to be able to put on live music events, for free, for Melbourne community and we look forward to seeing music lovers pour into the Square this summer. The fact Garage Band is part of a broader culture of music at Federation Square is exciting to Vinnie Savage, the Salmon Sisters other main vocalist and guitarist. A lot of the people playing will have been at those gigs in the past few years, he says.

And now you get to actually go up there and do it, which is pretty crazy. Among the acts who have graced the main stage at Fed Square in recent years is Eddie Current Suppression Ring, who are headlining Meredith next month. Also just announced as a late addition to the Meredith line-up is a certain Salmon Sisters. It is proof, perhaps, that the leap from garage to going places is not as unmanageable as it might sometimes seem.

For Delilah Reynolds, it all points to the strength of the idea at the heart of Garage Band. You cannot really get anywhere as a band unless you have got good people surrounding you, she says. Obviously, it is important to care about your music and put your heart into that, but if you do not have a good community around you, and if you do not appreciate that good community around you, where can you go from there.

I think that is the most important thing about any of this.