The Sacred Rituals of Growing Up and the Beauty of Change

A parent reflects on the bittersweet experience of their child losing their first tooth, exploring the significance of childhood rituals, the guilt of missed moments, and the realization that growth should be celebrated rather than mourned.

The act of lifting my daughter into the air to witness the vibrant parade below remains a vivid snapshot of our early days together. As she sat perched on my shoulders, her youthful joy reflected in the morning light served as a mirror for my own happiness. I found myself ignoring the spectacle unfolding on the street, choosing instead to focus entirely on her face. That perfect, youthful smile gazing down at me felt like the only sight worth witnessing.

Yet, the passage of time is unrelenting, and the following morning brought a physical reminder of her growth: a blood-streaked gap where a first tooth had recently resided. This milestone sparked a mix of celebration and a strange, heavy introspection that I struggled to categorize. While some parents debate the ethics of the tooth fairy—arguing over whether it constitutes a harmless childhood tradition or a manipulative capitalist ritual—I found myself caught in a more personal struggle. Holding that tiny, shed tooth, I questioned why we feel compelled to invent stories involving night imps or the exchange of currency for discarded body parts. It is a ritual that feels simultaneously ridiculous and deeply sacred, reflecting a human need to mark the shedding of childhood. Across the globe, these traditions vary wildly—from French and Spanish myths involving mice to traditions in the Middle East where teeth are cast toward the sky as offerings to the divine. Despite the diverse methods, the underlying instinct remains universal: we must treat these remnants of our children as significant artifacts of their development. Reflecting on my daughter’s upbringing, I realize that I have often felt the sting of missed moments. Born into the shadow of a pandemic and maturing during a cost-of-living crisis, her childhood has been punctuated by family deaths and health diagnoses that forced me to navigate survival rather than just observation. I have often felt a profound sense of remorse for the moments I failed to archive perfectly in my own mind. However, when I finally asked my daughter about the significance of the tooth fairy, her simple answer—to make joy—grounded me. She is not a static ideal or an angel trapped in amber; she is a loud, messy, creative, and evolving human being. Her wonky haircuts and spontaneous outbursts are signs of her humanity, not flaws in her character. I have come to realize that the rituals we perform as parents are not merely for the children, but for ourselves as well. They allow us to process the rapid, almost violent speed at which time moves. By replacing my feelings of grief and remorse with a sense of anticipation, I am choosing to celebrate the trajectory of her life rather than mourning the expiration of her earliest years. The parade of life continues to rush past us, but instead of trying to freeze it in time, I will use these rituals to acknowledge the beauty of the change. My daughter is growing, and my role is not to act as a curator of a museum of her past, but as a witness to her unfolding future. Every gap in her smile and every new milestone is an offering to the world, a signal that she is stepping further into her own identity. I will continue to hold her up to see the world, and I will continue to watch, with full awareness and gratitude, as she thrives in the light of each new day





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Parenting Childhood Traditions Growth Remorse

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