Israeli Tourism on Koh Phangan Sparks Take Back Thailand Campaign and Antisemitism Concerns

Israeli tourists, many fresh from military service, have made Thailand's Koh Phangan a haven, but rising resentment has spawned a Take Back Thailand campaign and explicit antisemitism, alongside a government crackdown on illegal business practices.

Israeli tourists have made the Thai island of Koh Phangan a haven after military service, but rising resentment has spawned a Take Back Thailand campaign and explicit antisemitism, while Thai authorities crack down on illegal business practices.

At sundown on Koh Phangan, the beach at Srithanu swarms with bronzed 20-somethings. Women in bikinis dip in the glassy sea or lounge with cocktails by the Flamingo Bar, while shirtless men play keep-it-up with soccer balls. Most of the few hundred loungers are young Israelis. Like Australians to Bali or Brits to Mallorca, Israelis come to Koh Phangan, Koh Samui and Phuket in southern Thailand.

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Israeli Tourists Seek Peace After Gaza War

Many are fresh from nearly three years of mandatory military service during their government's war in Gaza, which began after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist attacks. After two or three years of serving, and all the missiles we get from the Arabs, we are looking for a peaceful place, says one young man from Haifa, which has been shelled by Hezbollah, listed by the Australian government as a terrorist organization.

Thailand has become a haven for Israelis to heal and sometimes prosper. But for some locals and Bangkok-based nationalists, this is a problem. Resentment has spawned a Take Back Thailand campaign that sometimes spills into explicit antisemitism. In September, a couple of hundred protesters gathered outside the Israeli embassy in Bangkok bearing slogans such as Keep Zionist Expansion out of Thailand and Thailand is Not Your Promised Land.

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We spent a few days at Srithanu, the heart of Koh Phangan's Israeli community. The local Thai people, there are few left, explains Lerd, a Thai motorcycle rental owner. It's Burmese and Israelis. But the Burmese are just the workers.

Chabad House Becomes Israeli Community Hub

A couple of years ago, a Chabad house, one of seven in Thailand, opened on Srithanu's main strip, drawing more Israelis. It serves as a spiritual and community center where Jews gather and feel protected by security. It offers free kosher meals on the Friday Sabbath and accommodation. Two more 7-Elevens popped up after it opened.

A local restaurant closed and reopened as a visa consultation business. When we visited the Chabad house for a Wednesday lunch, a Thai security guard asked for our passports and politely requested we leave. The managers declined an interview. One of the problems is cultural, says Pattharachai Ruengsri, a Srithanu restaurant owner.

They don't adapt their behaviour. He and others perceive entitlement: shouting at night, spurious complaints about food, arguments about bills and aggressive haggling. It has been good for my business, Pattharachai says. But I need to be aware of behaviours.

It is not discrimination, it's about individual behaviours. The other issue is, it may be keeping away other foreigners. Government figures released to local media reportedly show almost 70 per cent of 4761 businesses on the island have some level of foreign investment. Israeli investors top that list, followed by the French.

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Thai Authorities Crack Down on Foreign Business

While most are believed to operate above board, some are suspected of using a paid-off Thai proxy to serve on paper as the majority shareholder, skirting bureaucracy, capital requirements and foreign ownership restrictions. Chinese, Europeans and Australians do it too. Thailand has been cracking down on the scheme under nationalist Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, with special attention to Koh Phangan, Koh Samui and Chabad houses.

Foreigners should arrive on Koh Phangan as happy visitors and must not be here to take over occupations from local people and cause them trouble, Charnvirakul said in May. The enforcement blitz allegedly uncovered illegal business structures. The operation shut down a daycare centre catering to mostly Israeli families and some people were arrested. It reopened a couple of months ago with correct paperwork.

We treat the kids really well. Maybe that's why Israeli parents like us, says Thai Pratumptip Yooin, who says she owns 100 per cent of the business. We teach English here. Many kids cannot speak Thai.

She dismissed a rumor that the buildings held Israeli weapons. Tel Aviv University published a report this year warning of antisemitism being normalised since the war in Gaza, pointing to 2025 as the worst year for such attacks in more than 30 years. We ask another young holidaymaker at Flamingo Bar why so many Israelis come to Koh Phangan. He replies that the answer is in your question.

Koh Phangan Offers Safety for Israeli Tourists

This is a safe option. In Europe, for example, it's not that safe - people ask questions, they say I'm a murderer. I tell them, Let's live in peace.