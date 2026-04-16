The Scapegoat and the Monarchy: Why Harry and Meghan Spark Such Intense Public Reaction

Brigid Delaney examines the disproportionate public hatred directed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, suggesting it reflects deeper societal anxieties and mirrors the complex public sentiment surrounding Princess Diana. Drawing on René Girard's theory of the scapegoat, Delaney argues that Meghan embodies the characteristics of a victim chosen to absorb collective tensions during a period of significant socio-political instability in Britain, including Brexit, the pandemic, and a crisis of national identity.

Brigid Delaney posits that the intense public animosity directed towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is disproportionate to their actions and may reveal deeper societal anxieties, mirroring the complex public reaction to Princess Diana's life and death.

Delaney argues that while figures like Prince Andrew, due to his associations with Jeffrey Epstein, warrant strong negative sentiment, the widespread outrage concerning Harry and Meghan's commercial ventures, such as their memoir and Netflix series, appears baffling from an objective standpoint.

She highlights that in 2019 alone, Meghan was featured in over 21,000 negative news stories, a figure significantly higher than that of Catherine, Princess of Wales, who received approximately 4,300 negative stories. This stark contrast, occurring even during their early years as a couple, suggests an emotional undercurrent driving public perception.

Delaney questions why individuals detached from the couple's choices would harbor anything beyond mild or neutral feelings, asserting that their decisions have minimal direct impact on the public, and the products they offer can simply be ignored if unappealing. The sheer intensity of the public's reaction, she suggests, points to an underlying, perhaps subconscious, meaning, not unlike the profound grief and sentimentality that surrounded Diana, which was described by Clive James as a 'besotted walk-on mesmerized by the trajectory of a burning angel.'

Delaney draws a parallel between the adoration of Diana and the vitriol aimed at Meghan, framing Meghan as an inverse figure, a photo negative of light, cast in a sacrificial role or as a scapegoat.

Drawing upon the theories of philosopher René Girard, Delaney explains the concept of the scapegoat as a mechanism by which societies maintain cohesion through shared violence and the periodic sacrifice of an individual. This victim, who embodies collective tensions and is blamed for societal disorders, is then expelled, leading to a sense of communal relief and unity.

Delaney asserts that Meghan fits the archetype of a scapegoat, being both an insider who married into the British establishment and an outsider simultaneously. Furthermore, narratives portraying Meghan as having corrupted Harry and alienated him from his family align with the scapegoat's transgression of boundaries. The unanimous condemnation, reflected in the overwhelmingly negative press and public opinion, appears disproportionate to any perceived offense.

This intense hostility towards Harry and Meghan coincides with a period of significant societal unease in Britain, including Brexit, the pandemic, the cost of living crisis, declining institutional trust, immigration concerns, and confusion surrounding national identity, all while the monarchy grapples with its past, particularly the legacy of Diana and the shadow of Prince Andrew.

In the media landscape, Meghan has been presented as the explanation for the monarchy's difficulties, Harry's estrangement from his family, and a general sense of loss or corruption within the royal institution, forcing uncomfortable changes and eliciting public discomfort, as seen in reactions to elements of their wedding.

Delaney reiterates Girard's point that a key identifier of a scapegoat is the disproportionate nature of the response, where the punishment far exceeds any plausible crime, and the animosity persists long after any rational grievance should have faded.

The author concludes that while it is tragic for an individual to transition from a princess to a scapegoat, the process gains its own momentum, becoming exceedingly difficult to halt once initiated. The relentless focus on Meghan and Harry, therefore, transcends their personal choices and taps into a broader societal need to project anxieties and assign blame during times of instability and change





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