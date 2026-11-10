Bronte House Built on Steep Block After Neighbours Share Cup of Tea and Design Plans

An award-winning architect helped her new neighbours rebuild a steep Bronte property into a four-bedroom coastal home with raw concrete, local bricks and a sculptor's workshop.

An award-winning architect helped her new neighbours turn a steep Bronte property into a coastal home after an auction-day cup of tea led to a shared building project.

Madeleine Blanchfield said she saw the look of shock and bewilderment on the faces of Aaron Crothers and his wife Jackline Sassine on the day they bought the house next to hers. It was an old Spanish Mission property on an elevated block back from the beach at Bronte. She wanted to help. Aaron and Jackie were a bit freaked out so I invited them in for a cup of tea, Blanchfield said.

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Steep Bronte Site Challenges Design

One thing led to another after Crothers and Sassine accepted the invitation from their new neighbours. After realising they had friends in common, talk turned to their plans for the property and the challenges ahead. The site had much to offer, including a north-facing yard and easy access to the beach, but Blanchfield said it was quite unusual. It is a very steep block and it is quite hard to get a house working in a standard way, she said.

There was an old bungalow, heavily tinkered with, so much that it was time for it to go. They did look at it for a renovation but it was not an option. The decision to knock it down and rebuild was made simpler because Blanchfield, an award-winning architect, had designed her own family home on a similar block. Without even trying, Crothers and Sassine had found their architect.

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Madeleine had the building IP, or intellectual property, said Crothers. It is important to intimately understand the orientation and the light. Blanchfield suggested they flip the usual design script, placing all four bedrooms on the ground floor and the north-facing kitchen, dining and living space on the upper level.

Flipped Layout Captures Natural Light

Because of the steep site and the way the house almost hugs the topography, the upper floor leads onto a lush backyard designed by Dangar Barin Smith to reflect the coastal location. Highlight windows in the living spaces ensure natural light penetrates the house without compromising neighbours privacy. You are up in the trees and you get sunlight in, Blanchfield said. Otherwise, you would be down in a ditch with your living space.

That model appealed to them. A basement provides room for a double garage and an all-important workshop space for Crothers, who is a sculptor. Solar panels on the roof offset energy costs. Patagonia quartzite for the kitchen benchtops is one of the few concessions to the minimalist palette.

Given the beachside setting, material selection was everything. Blanchfield focused on just two materials: raw concrete and locally sourced raw bricks from Krause, aptly named Bronte because of their sandy colouring. Oak timber joinery and a slab of pink Patagonia quartzite, chosen for the kitchen by Sassine, and Lorde White honed dolomite for the bathroom vanities are the only other additions to the restrained palette.

Minimal Materials Create Warm Home

Such a minimal selection reduced the number of trades required, but with so few materials the project risked being little more than a sterile box. Blanchfield said materials needed to be robust while also creating the sense of warmth and permanence Crothers and Sassine were seeking in a new build. Those bricks had to work hard indeed.

If it is the only material you are seeing inside and outside, the brick needed to have a richness to it that was not overwhelming but also the imperfection of them means it is much softer, Blanchfield said. Just to make it a little harder, Blanchfield opted for materials in as natural a state as possible, even leaving the brick exposed in the bathrooms. Crothers agreed that small irregularities in the bricks helped ground the house in its environment.

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The bricklayers did not want to use some of the bricks but the imperfections were part of their personality, he said. The lush local landscape also made its presence felt, with the wind at one point blowing leaves onto the concrete as it cured, leaving imprints. While unintended, Crothers said he would not have it any other way. All those gum leaves came up really nicely when I polished the floors, he said.

It was a homage to the trees and a happy mistake. This was not Crothers and Sassine first rodeo. Having renovated and built homes half a dozen times before, their understanding of the construction process was part of the reason they decided to move on from their former home at North Bondi.

We had done a scheme with a well-known architect on that block at North Bondi but sold it to the next door neighbour because it was going to be too cost prohibitive for us, he said. For this new project, Crothers was keen to be as involved as possible in the build, opting to become an owner-builder. I am probably a frustrated architect, both my parents are architects, he said.

Owner-Builder Overcomes Construction Issues

With Blanchfield readily available for guidance, Crothers took a leading role in project management, working with tradespeople and artisans to keep the build on track. Sculptor Aaron Crothers was keen to create a practical workshop for himself, and since moving into the house he has been prolific. We had a lot of water issues to deal with so just getting it out of the ground was progress, he said.

The brass handrails and refining the details, all those things are really nice. One of the things that attracted me about working on this project was the opportunity to work with old-school artisans. Blanchfield said Crothers dedication to the project was evident. Aaron does everything 120 per cent, she said.

The amount of time he put into that, he was working from 6am to 6pm. Someone having that level of commitment and focus made a real difference. With the family happily settled back into the completed house, Crothers attention has turned back to his first love: sculpting. The studio was a big part of the brief, said Blanchfield. Since they moved in he has been prolific.