The Secretive World of Australian Trusts: A Double-Edged Sword for Wealth Preservation and Tax Minimization

The popularity of trusts in Australia has skyrocketed, with their number doubling in less than 20 years. However, they have also been criticized for their role in allowing people to reduce their tax burden and for being used for money laundering and hiding assets in family court matters. The government is now cracking down on trusts, announcing changes in this year's budget on how they will be taxed. The debate has renewed scrutiny on how trusts operate, and why a system controlling vast amounts of wealth remains largely hidden from public view.

Some Australians have benefited for decades from a secretive arrangement that allows them to hide assets and reduce tax. Australians know almost nothing about the one million trusts in the country except for the details that have emerged via messy family legal disputes over million-dollar assets.

Even the beneficiaries of these trusts can be left in the dark about their operations and don't always get the money that is distributed to them 'on paper'. The details of trusts — particularly discretionary trusts — are shrouded in secrecy, and power lies with the trustee who manages the assets. But the popularity of trusts in Australia has skyrocketed.

They have doubled in number in less than 20 years, from 501,860 in 2003/04 to more than one million in 2022/23. For decades, groups like the Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS) have been calling for more transparency around trusts, which have been used for money laundering and to hide assets in family court matters.

Australia does not have a public registry that provides details about trusts, and the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) doesn't maintain a register of trust deeds with beneficiaries' details. ACOSS says trusts have also been 'used and abused by well-off taxpayers for many years' for tax minimisation.

'It beggars belief that so many people use these for any other reason than to avoid tax,' ACOSS CEO Cassandra Goldie says. Employees who receive a salary or wage generally can't direct their income into trusts because of rules that prevent them from avoiding tax. They are generally used only by those who own businesses or have income-producing assets, such as rental properties or share portfolios.

According to data from 2019-20, the wealthiest 10 per cent of households hold more than 90 per cent of private trust wealth. Around 90 per cent of private trust wealth in Australia is held by the richest households. The government is now cracking down on trusts, announcing changes in this year's budget on how they will be taxed.

The debate has renewed scrutiny on how trusts operate, and why a system controlling vast amounts of wealth remains largely hidden from public view. At their core, a trust consists of one person — the trustee — who holds the legal title to its assets but must manage these for the benefit of others — the beneficiaries. There are many types of trusts.

One common example is a 'fixed trust', which allows people to invest money in a project, and to receive a fixed percentage of income. Before modern corporations became widespread, these trusts were often used as an early form of collective investment structure. Trusts developed in medieval England and were often used as a way for people to provide for widows and children.

Today, they are used for a much broader range of purposes, including estate planning, charitable giving, business succession, and managing assets for minors or vulnerable family members. Peter Radan, an honorary professor in law at Macquarie University, says trusts were used by wealthy aristocrats in the 19th century to preserve assets within a family and to maintain vast estates that would otherwise be broken up when the head of the family died.

A more modern example would be the Hope Margaret Hancock Trust, which helps preserve the wealth of Australia's richest person Gina Rinehart and her family. Australia's richest person, Gina Rinehart, has been at the centre of a long-running trust dispute with her children





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Australian Trusts Tax Minimization Money Laundering Family Court Matters Estate Planning Collective Investment Structure Preserving Wealth Family Disputes Discretionary Trusts Gina Rinehart

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