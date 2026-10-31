Aidan Turner says sexy roles may end as he embraces dad life at 43

Aidan Turner discusses his tactical beard, Rivals, Poldark and ageing as a pin-up, saying the sexy stuff may be coming to an end now he is 43 and a father.

Aidan Turner says the sexy stuff may be coming to an end now that he is 43 and a father. The Rivals star has spent two decades in roles that made him a smouldering pin-up, and audiences still love to look at him.

But he now sports a full beard in the hope he will not be accused of smouldering. He knows people want to ask him about his pin-up status. I do get asked these questions, he says, a little wearily. I do get the, you know, word smoulder or sexy, and all that kind of shit.

Also read Bella Maclean says Dame Jilly Cooper was a goddess and guardian angel on Rivals set

So right now, he has a full beard, hoping he will not be accused of smouldering. I thought it would not happen so much with the beard, he sighs. I thought I could get away with it. I was going for dad.

Turner is literally a dad. He and his wife, the American actor Caitlin FitzGerald, have a small son. Over the years plenty of the stories Turner has sold have involved romance and sex. He appeared in Les Liaisons Dangereuses at the National Theatre in London this summer, and even the New Yorker noted how much he smoulders.

In some ways, he is a male performer who is a little bit objectified. The fact that he is a good actor, and also known for being sexy, places him in a peculiar bind. If he does not gamely play along, if he points out that he is getting a bit tired of it, then he risks being seen as a killjoy. Sure, there are worse burdens to bear, but at times it wears.

His early roles showed off his ability to handsomely, pensively brood. He was a vampire in the sci-fi series Being Human, and played Dante Gabriel Rossetti in Desperate Romantics, writing moody poetry in soft light.

Turner finds fame with Poldark series

Then, in 2015, he starred in the BBC adaptation of Poldark, which turned him into a household name. As Ross Poldark, an 18th-century soldier, he loved, fought and, very famously, swung a scythe. The attention that came with it made his career, but it also put him off sexy roles for a while.

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Then a few years later, Rivals came along. Rivals is outrageously fun and smutty. It adapts Jilly Cooper's Rutshire Chronicles novels, the kind of books that would once have been known as bonkbusters, into big, brash television. In her fictionalised version of the Cotswolds in the 1980s, Cooper brought together aristocrats, MPs and cut-throat television executives.

Everyone is having sex with everyone; everyone is ready to stab their neighbour in their back, and probably have sex with them at the same time. Everyone, that is, except Turner's character, Declan O'Hara, a serious-minded broadcast journalist who is unusually faithful to his wife, Maud, and also dashingly handsome. So here Turner is again, fielding questions about intimacy coordinators, sex scenes and his very full moustache. Turner swears like it is going out of fashion.

He has just finished today's photoshoot, so we have gone to find a quiet spot to chat, and have ended up in a basement, surrounded by bikes and cleaning products and tools. He is out of the fancy clothes and back in his east London dad uniform of white T-shirt, navy chore jacket and jeans. He explains that he had turned up for the Rivals job with a full beard.

If they were going to shave it off, he told them, he had no intention of using a stick-on prosthetic. You end up eating hairs all day and if you smile it falls off, he says. I think everyone on set has now learned the lesson of no stickies. So they shaved him down to a moustache first, and decided they liked it, and that is what stuck.

It also gave Declan a bit more gravitas. I do not want to make this about getting into character or anything. All that stuff gives me the creeps, actors talking about that, he says, squirming. But the moustache is really helpful, because Declan feels older to me.

Like, he is a bit more of a grownup than I am. Turner grew up in Dublin and has the accent to prove it, but Declan has a Westmeath accent, a bit deeper than his own, which he borrowed from his father, Pearse. So with that, and the geography teacher outfits, everything feels more mature. Rivals has been a juggernaut for all involved.

The TV series is nostalgic and knowing, horny and hilarious, but the new episodes find the show in a more gloomy mood. It opens with a funeral and trouble is brewing for Declan and Maud's marriage. It only takes 15 minutes to get to a sex scene, but the new episodes carry a darker tone. It is a big one, Turner nods, though spoiler etiquette dictates he cannot say too much.

Rivals success driven by Jilly Cooper nostalgia

The fact that Rivals can swing so comfortably between profound grief, camp backstabbing and joyful infidelity gives it a very particular tone. Why does Turner think audiences have lapped it up? I mean, I was born in 83, and there is this yearning for that nostalgia, I suppose. And Jilly Cooper has a certain tone.

She was looked over for many years. It was seen as this low-rent, smutty kind of literature, and I do not know if a lot of people gave it a chance. That does not seem to be the case any more. He has noticed that it appeals to lots of age groups, and for the first time in a while people in their 20s are coming up to him in the street.

Rivals is funny, and it knows exactly what it is, he offers. It is unapologetic. It is on the front foot and it is out there, going, this is what we are doing, this is who we are. It has been a juggernaut for all involved, and it has brought new attention from younger viewers.

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Turner also recalled Jilly Cooper, who died suddenly at the age of 88. He has fond memories of her. She was famous for throwing these parties at her house in the Cotswolds that were just exactly what you would imagine, Turner says. They were so much fun.

The champagne never stopped flowing, and her dogs were everywhere. Cooper's parties were exactly what you would imagine, he said. The champagne never stopped flowing, and her dogs were everywhere. The author died suddenly at 88, and Turner remembered her warmth and her world.

Her novels became the basis for Rivals, which has now become a major television hit. Turner's role as Declan has put him back in the spotlight for a new generation. The character is a serious broadcast journalist and unusually faithful to his wife Maud. That makes him different from the rest of the Rivals cast, who are busy with affairs and betrayals in the 1980s Cotswolds.

Turner said the beard, the moustache and the Westmeath accent all helped him feel more mature as Declan. The outfits also helped, with their geography teacher feel. He does not like talking about getting into character, but he said the physical details were useful in making Declan feel older. The actor has been open about the strange position of being both respected for his craft and known for being sexy.

He says he gets the smoulder and sexy questions, and he is a little weary of them. The beard was meant to be a shield, a way to move toward dad rather than pin-up. Yet the questions keep coming, especially with Rivals and its many sex scenes. He has fielded questions about intimacy coordinators and his very full moustache.

Show mixes grief and campy backstabbing tone

The show mixes grief, camp backstabbing and joyful infidelity, and audiences have responded strongly. Turner was born in 1983, and he thinks nostalgia plays a part in the show's success. Jilly Cooper's tone is specific, and her work was overlooked for years. He believes it was dismissed as low-rent and smutty, and that not enough people gave it a chance.

That has changed now. People in their 20s are coming up to him in the street again, which he has not experienced for a while. He says Rivals is funny and knows exactly what it is. It is unapologetic, on the front foot, and clear about what it is doing.

For Turner, that clarity is part of the appeal. The new episodes open with a funeral, and the mood is more gloomy than before. Trouble is brewing for Declan and Maud's marriage. Turner calls it a big one, though he cannot say too much.

The show still finds room for its trademark mix of grief, backstabbing and infidelity. Turner's career has moved from brooding early roles to Poldark and now Rivals. He was a vampire in Being Human and Dante Gabriel Rossetti in Desperate Romantics. Poldark made him a household name in 2015, and the attention put him off sexy roles for a while.

Now, at 43 and a father, he is still a pin-up to many, but he is trying to shift the story. The tactical beard, the moustache and the dad uniform are all part of that. He says the sexy stuff has got to be coming to an end, right? The question hangs in the air, even as Rivals keeps drawing new fans.