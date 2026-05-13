The Significance of a Potential US-China Summit

Foreign policy analysts often ascribe to President Trump a sphere-of-influence philosophy on geopolitics, perceiving him as seeing the world dominated by great powers who have the right to control their region. As such, many countries in the world are concerned about a potential US-China summit.

The last time Donald Trump met Xi Jinping – in South Korea in October – he referred to the encounter as a "G2 meeting". Some foreign policy analysts often ascribe to Trump a sphere-of-influence philosophy on geopolitics.

Any middle powers would be disadvantageous in a G2 world dominated by the US and China, as they would have little trust that Trump would represent their interests when sitting across the table from Xi. Australia has benefited from a stable relationship between the US and China, but Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recently met with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.

Australia is trying to reduce its dependence on both the US and China, but in the short term, they want to temporise and want breathing space. They would like no major problems while they keep working on getting their own houses in order





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US-China Summit Trump-Xi Meeting Sphere-Of-Influence Theory Foreign Policy Analysts Australia's Relationship With The US And China

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