Khawaja Says He Kept Six-Year Promise to Warner on Sandpapergate in New Book

Usman Khawaja says he revealed Sandpapergate details to honour a six-year promise to David Warner, while denying his autobiography was written for commercial gain.

Usman Khawaja says he decided to set the record straight on Sandpapergate to fulfil a six-year promise he made to David Warner. He also denied that his autobiography, titled We Used to Be, was written for commercial gain.

Khawaja Reopens Sandpapergate Promise To Warner

Speaking on the We Used to Be podcast, Khawaja said he decided to re-open the Sandpapergate scandal because he felt his longtime friend had been harshly treated. I had promised him for ages, because he has had to carry this for eight years. I did not tell David Warner what was in my book until two months ago, he said.

Also read Sayers says whole team knew about sandpaper as Warner disputes CA investigation

If you have read the chapter, a lot of it is dedicated to Bull or Davey in a lot of ways and I only told him two months ago. There is a period of time from 2020 when I sent a text message to 2026, where we barely discussed it. But I made a promise to him in 2020, and I stuck to it.

I text him two months ago, and he had no idea I was writing it, he was shocked. I was fighting with what I was gonna put in the book the whole time. I have stood up for the three guys who I feel like were treated unfairly, but there are other guys still playing in the team right now that it might be some sort of cost. I tried my best to balance that out.

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I am not playing the victim here, because I knew what I was getting into and knew what was coming. I just did not realise it would be so personal. I have given the facts and think whatever you want now. I could have taken the sandpaper chapter out any time I wanted, I had full control.

Autobiography Sparks Civil War In Australian Cricket

More than eight years after the sandpaper scandal rocked Australian cricket, the recently retired Test star reopened the country's biggest can of worms earlier this month with the release of his autobiography. The details in the book and Khawaja's comments since its release have plunged Australian cricket into civil war. Warner, who was suspended for a year for his role in the ugly episode, has strongly denied claims made by fast bowler Mitch Starc.

But Chadd Sayers, who was the spare bowler during the 2018 tour of South Africa and came in for the fourth and final Test, gave credence to Khawaja's comments on Sunday. My recollection is not as clear as it was obviously eight years ago, I just know that there were numerous conversations of it around in the change rooms. I knew that it was going to be used, as I believe everyone else did, he added.

Khawaja has pulled out of events since copping a barrage of backlash following the release of his book. The former opener, who became the first Pakistan-born cricketer to play for Australia, is still completing some commitments. Sandpaper did not just happen overnight, I wrote a whole bunch of stuff down days after it happened, the former Aussie batsman explained during the 45-minute podcast interview with Lattouf.

So much happened that I did not want to forget and I also thought, I had this thing and did it again a year later, where it would be more of a cleansing thing for my mind to get it out of my mind onto a piece of paper, then I could let it go. Part of me was also like, I do not want to forget what happened.

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I did not write it down because I wanted to write a book. I did not look at it again for years. The reason I say this is because the ICC gave them the penalties. Smith got a game and 100 per cent of his match fee, Bancroft got 75 per cent of his match fee and David Warner got nothing because he did not do anything.

Khawaja Criticizes Cricket Australia Over ICC Penalties

No one had ever gotten these penalties before. The benchmark should be ICC penalties. Cricket Australia went over the top and I go into details about why I think that happened and the context of what made that happen. As I said before, we win as a team, we lose as a team and we take this as a team.

I think if we genuinely do that and there is an opportunity to do that, we can move forward once and for all, but I do not think we have ever done that. That is why we keep coming back to this over and over again, speculation just keeps rearing its ugly head.

Although several cricketing figures have slammed Khawaja for publishing the details in the book for commercial gain, the maligned figure, who has spoken out about political and humanitarian issues like the war in the Middle East, said those critiques could not be more off the mark. I am so grateful, God has given me so much, I do not need any more money. Having more money in my life is not going to change my life any more, he said.

Ashes Defeat And Dropped From Team Triggered Book

Khawaja added that he decided to write the book following Australia's extraordinary defeat in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, after Ben Stokes's match-winning 135. Ben Stokes played an unbelievable innings, where we should have won and he played it and we lost and I wrote it all down, and the reason I wrote it down is because I got dropped after that game and my head was in a spin, he said. That is when my book technically started.

I wrote it all down because a part of me needed to cleanse but a part of me was that I never wanted to forget what has happened here.