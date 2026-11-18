Australia suffered a 2-0 friendly defeat to Jordan in Doha, with coach Tony Popovic calling it a reality check and admitting his contract expires in March.

Australia lost 2-0 to Jordan in an international friendly in Doha on Wednesday morning AEDT, a result coach Tony Popovic described as a reality check.

The defeat came after the Socceroos produced their best half of the Popovic era against Qatar on the weekend, a 3-0 win. This performance was arguably their worst under him. Jordan scored once in each half, had a penalty saved by Patrick Beach, and also had what looked a good goal ruled out for offside. Popovic did not mince words after the match.

Also read Popovic admits Socceroos future uncertain after Asian Cup postponement

We got what we deserved, he said. A real contrast from the other night against Qatar. They came with a lot of energy. They were fresh, they were focused.

They were more aggressive than us and it showed. He added: We have to learn from this, all of us, me included. There are some big lessons for all of us here tonight, and it just shows we have a lot of work to do. Under the terms of his current contract, which expires in March, Popovic has coached the Socceroos for the final time.

Advertisement

Before the match, he said he did not expect it to be his last game in charge, but he was in no mood to consider his own future afterwards. With no competitive games for another 10 months, and no certainty over who will be in the dugout then, the Socceroos are left hovering in a strange purgatory for now. Talks on a new contract, Popovic says, should take place in the next couple of months.

Tony Popovic Future In Limbo

After 26 matches in 26 months, with 12 wins and seven losses, the 53-year-old's future is in limbo. If Popovic is to take them through to the postponed AFC Asian Cup in December 2027, he and Football Australia must swiftly agree on an extension. That would let planning for that tournament, and the beginning of 2030 World Cup qualification in September, continue uninterrupted. If they cannot agree, there is no use dawdling.

The sooner his successor is appointed and can set a new blueprint, the better. Kevin Muscat is far and away the best candidate to take over. His aggressive style should suit this new generation of Socceroos down to the ground. For the Socceroos tragics who got up early to watch from 3am, this reality check, as Popovic described it, would have slapped them rudely across their bleary faces.

It could have been a lot worse than just a two-goal loss. Jordan exposed them in all facets. Jordan reluctantly agreed to move the match from Amman to placate Socceroos players after Indonesia, who they were supposed to play last week, cancelled on them. Popovic named the same strong starting XI that beat Qatar, challenging them to go again in difficult Middle Eastern conditions, but they failed his test.

In defence, they were unsure and clumsy, conceding the highest number of shots in a first half during Popovic's entire tenure. Popovic described the first period as terrible. In attack, they barely attacked at all, taking just two touches in the opponent's box and zero shots on target to half-time. Mousa Al-Taamari, the Jordanian Messi, is a familiar foe for the Socceroos, and he carved them up here.

Jordan Expose Socceroos Weaknesses

He got into the kind of spaces and situations that Nestory Irankunda, for whatever reason, could not. Al-Taamari was particularly influential as Jordan poured forward, and it was no great surprise when he won a 31st-minute penalty. He took it himself, but it was poor - yet still a good save with his feet by Beach. Two minutes later, the Australian keeper was beaten.

Lucas Herrington lost possession and Al-Taamari was released. Running away from Paul Okon-Engstler, he turned Souttar inside-out, then tucked his shot inside the near post. The Socceroos improved in the second half, but not by a lot. Popovic brought on some new faces, introducing Diesel Herrington at the break for Souttar, and then Kasey Bos, Daniel Arzani and Sam Klein.

Advertisement

Marcus Younis also came on. They got on the ball more, reached promising areas and took more shots. Subs Kasey Bos and Marcus Younis twice almost combined for an equaliser. But any prospect of a comeback was killed off when Arzani collected his second yellow card with 10 minutes to go.

He was sent off in the 80th minute for two bookings inside six minutes, having been on the pitch for only 15 minutes. His first booking was for hauling down Al-Taamari, and his second was for a late challenge on Abdallah Nasib. It was then cremated when Jordan's Ali Olwan scored in stoppage time, moments after they had another goal perhaps wrongly disallowed for offside.

The assistant referee's flag saved Australia when Odeh Fakhouri went through to score in the 93rd minute, but there was no escape a minute later. Herrington and Alessandro Circati failed to deal with a long ball and Ghaith Al-Madadha found Ali Olwan, who produced a composed finish. The one positive for Popovic and Football Australia, as they prepare to negotiate over a new contract, is that the Socceroos were at their best when they were at their youngest.

Young Squad Promises Future

When Arzani was dismissed in the 80th minute, he was, at 27, the team's second-oldest player after Jason Geria (33). The other nine were aged 19 to 23. The ultimate goal of any Socceroos coach is to leave the national team behind in a better state than they found it. Regardless of this 2-0 friendly defeat, if this turns out to be Popovic's final match in charge, he has done exactly that.

When Popovic took over in late 2024, players had become complacent and Graham Arnold's tactics had grown stale. World Cup qualification was at risk after a rare competitive defeat on home soil against Bahrain. From then to now, the Socceroos are nearly unrecognisable. The team is filled with rising blue-chip talents like Nestory Irankunda, Lucas Herrington and Alessandro Circati, who are on course to becoming household names, if they are not already.

They will only get better. But progress in football is never linear, and a sobering reminder of that came on Wednesday morning. As this match showed, despite the palpable promise they have shown in their matches since the World Cup, this team is still very much a work in progress. That is why whatever happens next, and how quickly it happens, is so crucial.

Jordan had not previously won in 2026 before this match, making the defeat even more disappointing for Australia.