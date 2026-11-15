Socceroos beat Qatar 3-0 as youngest World Cup squad builds toward 2027 Asian Cup

Australia's 3-0 win over Qatar extended the Socceroos' youth revolution under Tony Popovic, with Harry Souttar saying the youngest squad at the World Cup never got enough credit at home.

Australia's 3-0 win over two-time defending Asian champions Qatar has extended the Socceroos' youth revolution, with defender Harry Souttar saying the side's World Cup achievements were not given enough credit back home.

Tony Popovic Youth Revolution Accelerates

The result continued the rapid expansion of the national team's depth under coach Tony Popovic, who has made development of a new generation his central project. The squad that went to North America was the second-youngest ever sent to a World Cup by Australia. Popovic then fielded the youngest starting XI of the entire tournament in their win over Turkey.

Also read Socceroos beat Qatar 3-0 in Doha friendly with three first-half goals

The coach later explained the approach was a long-term plan for the national team, designed to accelerate the progress of a talented group and prepare it for the next two to three World Cup campaigns. Australia's run ended with a round-of-32 defeat on penalties against Egypt, a loss Souttar said still hurts today. Against Qatar, all three goals came from turnovers forced by Australia's high press. Four debutants came off the bench in the second half.

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The aggressive pressing game was introduced during Australia's recent friendly series against Brazil, itself a step change from the World Cup, where the Socceroos were more content to sit back and play on the counter-attack. Popovic's men play again on Wednesday at 3am AEDT against Jordan, the team Qatar beat in the last Asian Cup final four years ago, and an opponent previous Socceroos sides have struggled against.

The match will be staged in Doha after an eleventh-hour lobbying effort by Football Australia's top brass to have it moved from Amman succeeded. The push followed security concerns raised by the players. Souttar said the World Cup effort deserved greater recognition, especially given how little was expected of the squad from outside the camp.

Souttar Demands Recognition For Squad

"I don't think that's probably got the kind of coverage that at the time, or now that it deserved ... to be the youngest team at the World Cup and to not really have any expectations from the outside," Souttar said. "We had a lot of belief going into the World Cup, but from the outside, probably not.

We knew what we could do and to get out of the group in the way we did, and then obviously coming so close to making it through in that knockout game, it still obviously hurts today thinking about it, but the only thing that we can do is grow.

" Souttar said the pain of the exit will serve the squad well over the coming years and that the group only has room to improve. "The boys will become more mature for it. They'll learn from it going forward," he said.

"We were really looking forward to the Asian Cup in January; obviously that's not happening now, but it gives us another chance to grow. It's about belief and how much the squad can grow together.

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" The Asian Cup Australia had been preparing for in this window has been pushed back to December 2027, changing the immediate schedule but not Souttar's optimism about the team's direction. Souttar thanked the Jordanian federation for agreeing to shift the fixture to Qatar, praising work done behind the scenes to make the change happen.

Souttar Thanks Jordan FA For Move

"We came into camp to play two games. I just want to say thank you to the Jordan FA for obviously agreeing to come over to Qatar and play," Souttar said.

"As players and staff, we're really appreciative of it. We know the hard work behind the scenes that went on to try and get that done and I know the guys there are really, really thankful for that.

Australia Must Be Sharp Against Jordan

" Jordan remain a difficult proposition, and Souttar said Australia must be at their sharpest to keep their momentum going. "Once again, it's going to be a really tough game. We know what they're going to bring. The lads are going to have to be absolutely on it," he said.

"But with the guys that we have in the squad and the belief in the togetherness, obviously we're going to go for the win. "