Tom Lambert turns down Scotland three times and earns first Wallabies call-up

Sydney-raised prop Tom Lambert rejected repeated offers from the Scottish Rugby Union and is now in the Wallabies squad for the spring tour, with a Test debut likely against Wales or in London.

Sydney-raised prop Tom Lambert has won his first call-up to the Wallabies squad for the spring tour after repeatedly turning down the chance to play for Scotland.

The 25-year-old said his heart was always set on playing for Australia and he has no regrets about rejecting the Scottish Rugby Union three times. Lambert, who just moved to Queensland after four seasons with the Waratahs, was speaking at the team hotel on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh ahead of a match on Monday morning Australian time.

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Lambert Turned Down Scotland

He could have been sitting in the Scotland team hotel instead, alongside other Australians Jack Dempsey and Sione Tuipulotu, and lacing up for the home team at Murrayfield. You always have to look at those options and see what might be the best fit, Lambert said. But for me, playing for the Wallabies and being here now, that is my dream. I do not regret the decision at all.

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The loosehead prop has been a target of the SRU since he was contacted out of the blue six years ago with an offer to play for the Scotland under-20s. Lambert played for the Australian schoolboys in 2018, but missed the Junior Wallabies squad in 2020, and his Scottish eligibility through his paternal grandfather Tom Lambert was discovered by the SRU.

My agent got a call from Scotland saying they are looking for a prop and if I would be interested in coming over for the under-20s Six Nations, Lambert said. Lambert played five games and then signed a two-year deal with Glasgow. He made his debut for the senior side in late 2021, but missed most of the second year with injury.

The SRU, which has a program of recruiting foreign project players with Scottish heritage, were keen for Lambert to re-sign. They were interested in keeping me over and putting me through that pathway, Lambert said. I did a training week with the Scotland team in the build-up to a South Africa Test, just to get a little bit of a taste. I had a little bit of a chat with Gregor Townsend as well.

But ultimately, I thought the best decision for me was to go back home. Lambert signed a two-year deal with his boyhood club, the Waratahs, and debuted in 2023. Lambert played for Australia A midway through 2023, as well, which captured his eligibility for Australia for at least three years. But even that did not deter the SRU.

Scottish Heritage Offers Continued

In early 2024, when considering options for his next contract, Lambert was again offered a spot at Glasgow. It would have also opened a door for him to play for Scotland in mid-2026, after an eligibility swap and a three-year international stand-down. I would probably be lying if I said I was not thinking about it, Lambert said.

I had an injury in 2024 that ruled me out for the year, and I was not too sure if I was going to get picked in that Aussie A side that year. And I was not really getting much opportunity within the Wallabies squad. But that is obviously what my goal was, and where my head was at.

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Lambert turned them down again, re-signed with NSW and backed himself to make the phone ring, with a Wallabies coach on the other end. He played for Australia A again later that year, and over the last two years, has been a mainstay for the Waratahs.

Final Call Up To Wallabies

Yet again, Glasgow came knocking earlier this year when Lambert was working on a new contract, although this time he would not have been able to play for Scotland at the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Still, it was the same answer, no thank you, and Lambert ended up moving to the Reds instead, chasing more opportunity to start, instead of being behind Angus Bell at the Tahs.

By now Lambert had turned down the Scots three times, and was still yet to get a Wallabies call-up. Did he ever doubt his decision? It was pretty easy for me, I am born and raised in Australia, represented the under-18s, and my family is in Sydney, so it was a pretty easy decision, especially with the World Cup coming next year, Lambert said.

I knew I was in and around it to some degree, and I just had to keep my head down and hopefully get an opportunity. Lambert finally got the call while on tour with Australia A. Get yourself to London, you are in the Wallabies squad for the spring tour. That was an incredible call to get. For myself, for my family, very happy, very proud.

Yeah, I am very happy to be here, he said. Given all that had passed, Lambert said it would be a surreal feeling to make his Test debut against Scotland, but that fairytale is unlikely. He will likely debut against Wales the following week, or in the finals weekend in London at the end of the month.