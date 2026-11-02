Binance Covers 95 Percent of Stolen Tokens After 6.3 Billion Dollar Hack

Binance has reimbursed 95 percent of stolen tokens by value through its SAFU fund after a 6.3 billion dollar heist blamed on North Korean group TraderTraitor, with 3.3 billion dollars still on the move.

Binance announced on Monday that it had covered 95 per cent of the stolen tokens by value through its SAFU program and resumed withdrawals. The fund's full name is the Security Asset Fund for Users, an unfortunately named program.

The announcement followed a feverish weekend of work after the hack, which began last Friday. Early indications suggest that once the hackers started moving tokens, the entire 6.3 billion US dollars was pulled out within half an hour. According to the FBI, the heist was likely carried out by a North Korean hacking group known as TraderTraitor.

Also read Binance loses $6.3bn in largest crypto hack, FBI blames North Korea

Hackers Exchange Stolen Tokens

At that point, much of the haul was in stablecoins such as Tether and Circle, which are designed to track the price of another asset, such as the US dollar. The hackers rapidly started exchanging those tokens for truly decentralised alternatives, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. The difference is that Tether and Circle can be frozen by the tech companies that created them. Bitcoin and Ethereum are the wild west by comparison.

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The cryptocurrency tracking company Chainalysis noted that about half of the stolen coins were frozen by law enforcement and industry players before that could happen. That has put all eyes on the remaining 3.3 billion US dollars worth of coins. They are now pinging between different cryptocurrency platforms, wallets and coins as the hackers try to avoid the watching eyes of law enforcement and crypto analysis companies.

North Korea Seeks Traditional Currency

Their likely end goal is to convert the money into traditional currency, such as US dollars or Chinese yuan, that the North Korean regime can actually use. Cryptocurrency thefts are perfect for that purpose. A traditional hack might result in the release of sensitive data, mass disruption or a ransom payment in the millions. North Korea has executed several such attacks, including one that hit the UK National Health Service and the 2014 Sony Pictures attack.

Targeting a big crypto exchange can net billions. Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao needs other cryptocurrency exchanges to block suspicious transactions. If Binance is to actually get back the billions in tokens that were stolen, Zhao will have to hope that other cryptocurrency companies have better anti-money laundering processes than his firm once did.

Zhao Expects Better Industry Compliance

He may have moved on from the company, but stopping Binance users stolen funds from being swapped for traditional money depends on other exchanges detecting malicious users much better than Binance did in the past. When he was serving jail time in 2024, the crypto exchange billionaire wrote a book with a modest title: Freedom of Money: A Memoir of Protecting Users, Resilience, and the Founding of Binance. The tome was short on introspection.

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A 50 million US dollar personal fine, a 4.3 billion US dollar company penalty and a four-month stretch in prison for failing to run an effective anti-money laundering scheme were like water off a duck's back. In one irony-free observation, Zhao wrote of being in jail that the entire process was designed to deliver the lowest possible customer satisfaction.

The book did little to explain how Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, has protected its users, except where that is a byproduct of its own rapid growth. Since last Friday, when hackers struck, Zhao has had a chance to turn his words into reality. If Binance's announcements since the hack are to be believed, the former chief executive has done a good job of compensating, if not protecting, his users. That may turn out to be the easy part.

In his book, Zhao frames his case as a disproportionate punishment for a minor record keeping issue. The US government disagreed, arguing in court that Binance had failed to stop hundreds of millions of dollars in unlawful transactions, including for sanctioned Iranian entities and drug traffickers.