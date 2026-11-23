Ian Molly Meldrum, the producer, talent scout and Countdown host who championed Australian music and helped make ABBA global stars, has died in a Melbourne hospital at 83. He had suffered ill health for years after a near-fatal fall in 2011.

Ian Alexander Molly Meldrum, the music producer, television presenter and talent scout who helped shape Australian music, has died at 83 in a Melbourne hospital.

He died on Monday after years of ill health, 15 years after a near-fatal fall from a ladder in 2011. His death was confirmed in Melbourne. Meldrum was born on January 29, 1943, in Orbost, eastern Victoria, one of three boys. He was the son of Robert Meldrum and his wife Isobel, nee Geer.

Also read Ian Molly Meldrum, Australian music icon and Countdown talent coordinator, dies aged 83

Molly Meldrum Early Life And Career Beginnings

Left on his own as a child and raised primarily by his grandmother, he would crank up soundtracks or opera on the family gramophone and flail away with a makeshift baton. He moved to Melbourne in the early 1960s and originally wanted to become a disc jockey. He began in the industry as a roadie for his friends band. He studied law at the University of Melbourne while working as a pop reporter for Go-Set magazine.

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In 1968 he became editor of a Go-Set spin-off for teen girls, and his first feature was on The Monkees. The name Molly was given by veteran DJ and fellow Go-Set contributor Stan Rofe, and it became a household name later spoken by Madonna, David Bowie, Elton John, Kylie Minogue and Michael Jackson.

At the Beatles first Melbourne concert in June 1964, Meldrum and friend Ronnie Burns were thrown out of Festival Hall by security just before the final song for screaming too loudly. They spent Long Tall Sally pounding on the back door in tears. Soon after, Dinah Lee was astonished to find the 17-year-old hiding under a bed, quivering and barely coherent.

In 1966 he joined the TV music show Kommotion, then Uptight, where performers mimed their own songs to a live band. As the 1960s ended, Meldrum moved to London, where he met Paul McCartney and John Lennon. He was arrested at the Battle of Grosvenor Square in March 1968 and later said: I hated the Vietnam War. He worked briefly inside the Beatles Apple organisation and gained the scoop that John Lennon had left the Beatles.

Meldrum Producing Russell Morris And The Real Thing

He also made the first of more than 30 trips to Egypt and became a self-declared Egyptologist. He managed and produced Russell Morris. Their song The Real Thing, written by Johnny Young, was intended as a string ballad, but Meldrum turned it into a driving rock track. He spent 10,000 dollars of EMI money and was sacked, but refused to let go.

Released in March 1969, the six-minute song went to No.1 in April 1969, earned a rare gold disc by year end, and was later named by APRA as one of the Top 30 Australian songs of all time. He also produced a hit for Somebodys Image and the Godspell soundtrack. Countdown came by chance in 1974 when Meldrum ran into Rob Weekes and Michael Shrimpton at a hotel bottle shop.

They asked him to find talent for a teenage music show. He became talent co-ordinator and soon appeared on air, interviewing stars and promoting records. John Paul Young dubbed his segment Humdrum. After running foul of the ABC charter, he turned his call to action into his catch cry: Do yourself a favour.

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Countdown Show Impact On Australian Music

By the end of 1975 he was hosting the show, which ran for 13 years from 1974. Countdown used video clips to showcase local acts such as Sherbet and Skyhooks, and Meldrum helped promote international stars. He was widely regarded as the single impetus for ABBAs global stardom after playing the Mamma Mia clip repeatedly. He said: I know nobody believes this but I have never been comfortable about being on television.

In the early days of Countdown, I was told I had to do a rock report and I said no. In the end, it came down to paying the rent. That is how Humdrum happened. He once said of his instinct: It is the only talent I may have in my life. As a record producer, I always knew what people wanted to listen to, even though I was often faking it technically.

After Countdown ended, he became a regular on Hey Hey Its Saturday. He remained active in music, TV and events such as Oz For Africa. He was a confidant to stars including Elton John and Tina Turner, and interviewed Prince Charles on Countdown. Meldrum also met ACTU leader Bob Hawke for a Go-Set feature headlined Bob Hawke Talks to Ian Meldrum - A Time To Change, a meeting the editor opposed as politics did not fit pop.

Meldrum Legacy And Public Persona

At the Countdown Awards he wore a Stetson, doffed it to reveal a shaved head in imitation of Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil, and the hat stuck. He was crowned King of Moomba and was known for his devotion to the St Kilda AFL team and later the Melbourne Storm in the NRL.

He wore many hats: cub reporter, television mimer, artist manager and publicist, record producer, television presenter, talent co-ordinator, disc jockey, magazine columnist, product endorser, government adviser, record label operator and television producer. The former Protestant altar boy became a highly visible part of Australian life, celebrated for his effervescence and championing of Australian music. He once said: Supposedly I am an icon. I do not like that.