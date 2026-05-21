The strategic shortcoming of targeted killings: disrupting operations but rarely leading to collapse

Despite President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claim that the war was an opening for political collapse, scholars and a former senior U.S. intelligence officer argue that such targeted killings do not necessarily lead to collapse. Instead, they disrupt operations and degrade organizational effectiveness, but they rarely lead to collapse. Recent events, such as the U.S.-Israeli strikes in Iran, prove that.

The coordinated U.S.-Israeli strikes at the outset of the war in Iran intentionally killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with other key regime figures. This act, characterized as 'a new Rubicon' by The New York Times and others, was an overt murder of a head of state by the United States and Israel.

The aim of the war was not merely retaliation or coercion, but to initiate political collapse by removing enough leadership, implying that a vulnerable organizational structure could lead to a public uprising. However, these targeted killings, often referred to as 'leadership decapitation,' have strategic shortcomings





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Security Targeted Killings Allegiance Decimation Political Collapse Leadership Removal Surgical Strikes Political Transformation

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