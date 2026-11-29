Hotel bars worldwide are experiencing a renaissance, with historic institutions like Bemelmans Bar and Bar Hemingway and modern destinations like BKK Social Club attracting both guests and locals.

Hotel bars around the world are enjoying a renaissance, with legendary institutions and new cocktail destinations drawing both overnight guests and locals. From Bemelmans Bar in New York to Bar Hemingway in Paris and BKK Social Club in Bangkok, the best seat in the house is increasingly downstairs or on the rooftop.

If the walls of a hotel bar could talk, the stories they would tell. Deals struck over a third Negroni, famous faces, outrageous indiscretions. Anything is possible. Whether travelling for business or pleasure, there is something particularly persuasive about a dirty martini at the end of a busy day.

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Gin, of course. Extra olives. Preferably somewhere with great lighting, a perfectly chilled glass, a bartender who knows what they are doing, and absolutely no need to rush home. In a hotel bar, even an ordinary Wednesday feels like an occasion.

Perhaps it is the mix of travellers and regulars and how the bar brings together people who might otherwise never cross paths. The hotel bar offers freedom: the chance to be seen, to disappear, or to become someone entirely different for an evening. For decades these venues have been stages for interesting moments.

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Writers find inspiration at the bottom of a glass, politicians carry out business away from prying eyes and Hollywood royalty make themselves at home where discretion is as important as the drinks. What elevates a hotel bar from a place to have a drink to a place of legend? History helps of course, as do famous patrons, a little intrigue and the utmost discretion.

Bemelmans Bar Gold Leaf Murals

Housed in The Carlyle, the grand dame of New York Upper East Side, Bemelmans Bar proves old-school glamour is alive and well beneath a ceiling of 24-carat gold leaf. The bar honours author and illustrator Ludwig Bemelmans, who in 1947 agreed to paint its walls in exchange for 18 months accommodation at The Carlyle for himself and his family.

The resulting murals display the whimsy of Central Park, complete with ice-skating elephants and picnicking rabbits, and are his only surviving commissioned murals accessible to the public. There is more to Bemelmans than its storybook surrounds. This is a room where dressing for the occasion is still encouraged, where martinis are served with old-fashioned pizazz, and where the soundtrack is live piano and late-night jazz.

The Carlyle opened in 1930 as a residential hotel, favoured by presidents, Hollywood royalty and actual royalty. For more than five decades, the late bartender Tommy Rowles was as much a fixture of Bemelmans as its famous murals. He served everyone from Jacqueline Kennedy to Harry Truman, and when asked by reporters about the stories he had accumulated, he simply remarked, the stories I have you cannot print. That is class.

Bar Hemingway Ritz Paris History

Across the Atlantic, at the Ritz Paris, the stories are no less extraordinary. Ernest Hemingway drank at the hotel bar with F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, Cole Porter was one of the regulars and Marcel Proust was so devoted to the hotel that, on his deathbed, he reportedly sent for a cold beer from the Ritz. Today, Bar Hemingway is renowned as an intimate, leather-clad drinking den with just 25 seats, its wood-panelled walls dotted with photographs and memorabilia.

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When bartender Colin Field took over Bar Hemingway in 1994, it had been closed for 12 years. He transformed it into one of the world most celebrated cocktail destinations, becoming a legend in his own right. One of his creations was the clean dirty martini. When Field retired in 2023, he was succeeded by Anne-Sophie Prestail, who had worked alongside him since 2006.

Ace Hotel Brand Revival Philosophy

Bar Hemingway is still intensely popular, if a little high-end touristy, though that will not be held against you if you are actually staying there. The Ace Hotel brand could be credited with kicking off the hotel bar revival by redefining the idea of hotel communal spaces and blurring the line between hotel guest and local. Its philosophy dates back to 1999 when the brand began in the US Pacific North-west city of Seattle.

Its founders, part of the city independent music scene, wanted to create a place for touring musicians to stay rather than putting them up in their own living rooms. They and their artist friends helped shape stays that became destinations in their own right, and that creative spirit continues today. Ace lobby bars play host to everything from mahjong and chess clubs, to gatherings of screenwriters and art exhibitions with programming shaped by the local creative community.

There is music, cocktails and a crowd that comes for the scene rather than an overnight stay. The hotel lobby, once a space to wait for a taxi or collect your luggage, is somewhere you actually want to spend the evening. BKK Social Club is the award-winning cocktail bar at the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River.

Modern Hotel Bar Changing Definitions

It is a spectacular space, all polished sophistication and beautifully dressed patrons, with bartenders who take their craft seriously without taking themselves too seriously. The hotel bar definition is changing too, with drawing rooms, private lounges and other communal spaces offering a different take on the traditional drinking establishment.

From legendary institutions whose reputations have survived generations, to new cocktail destinations that attract as many locals as overnight guests, the best seat in the house is increasingly downstairs or maybe on the rooftop.