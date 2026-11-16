Wallabies lose 15-12 to Scotland as breakdown and aerial struggles expose backline issues

The Wallabies fell 15-12 to Scotland in Edinburgh as their attack stalled, the breakdown was lost comprehensively, and the backline failed to fire.

The Wallabies lost 15-12 to Scotland in Edinburgh in a dour Test in which their attack was stifled and their aerial and breakdown work fell well short.

Carter Gordon was a mixed bag at No.10. He created space nicely for Harry Potter's try in the first half, but when the Wallabies needed to strike just before halftime, having turned down three points, there was a communication breakdown. He lofted a crossfield kick to no one, with Max Jorgensen clearly expecting the ball to be kept in hand.

Also read Wallabies lose 15-12 to Scotland at Murrayfield for eighth straight northern hemisphere defeat

Wallabies Attack Stifled by Scottish Breakdown Tenacity

There is very little happening around the ruck for the Wallabies on attack, and it is letting teams pick off the Wallabies wider out. Tate McDermott changed the picture when he was introduced very late. Len Ikitau and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii were virtually anonymous in midfield, and the current pile-on on top of Suaalii is missing the point because the whole backline is not working. The issue was compounded by Scotland's tenacity at the breakdown.

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They made a mess of Wallabies ball all afternoon. Ben Donaldson finished the game at No.10 and showed some nice touches, and his introduction pushed Gordon out one with Suaalii at centre, with Ikitau somewhat surprisingly the man who made way for Donaldson. The new configuration did not get much time together and was hard to fully assess, but it did at least appear to give the Wallabies more width on attack.

Former Wallabies coach Ewen McKenzie has been banging the drum for Gordon at No.12 for years, and those in that camp could argue there was enough evidence to give it more time in the future. Gordon's great strength is his ability to take the ball to the line before passing, and there is clearly an argument for seeing more of him there as the game opens up. But the Test also showed the irreplaceable value of a line-bending No.12.

Scotland Missing Sione Tuipulotu Compromises Attacking Shape

Scotland lost captain Sione Tuipulotu just before kick-off, which compromised their entire attacking shape. Without Tuipulotu's ability to smash over the gainline, Scotland maestro Finn Russell found himself running sideways on attack and could not unleash his usual array of tricks. Jack Dempsey's footwork at the line was a feature for Scotland as he led the ball-carrying statistics in the Test with 17.

It contrasted with the impact Rob Valetini and Harry Wilson had, with Valetini only managing seven metres from seven carries and Wilson making less than that from five carries. The juice was taken out of the Wallabies' back-rowers by the sheer volume of tackles they were forced to make, with Wilson and Fraser McReight accounting for more than 50 between them.

The Wallabies do not look as visibly fatigued as they were this time last year, but there is no doubt the energy levels have looked a bit depleted in recent weeks. The Six Nations sides are so effective and hard-working at the breakdown. It was definitely the big lost battleground for the Wallabies in Edinburgh, because their lineout and scrum managed to exert a bit of pressure on the Scots.

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Wales' defence during the last 20 minutes of their famous 35-28 win against the All Blacks was remarkable, but it almost disguised how good they were on attack at the start of the first half and during the same period in the second spell. Playing with tempo and width, the Welsh found lots of space on the edges in a manner that could cause issues for the Wallabies next weekend. The undoubted star was halfback Tomos Williams.

He was the architect of Wales' varied attacking play and frequently invited ball runners to hit the line with his clever play around the ruck. The Test in Cardiff this weekend suddenly looks a lot more challenging for the Wallabies than it did a week ago. Only very tough judges could fail to have been moved by the French and Welsh victories against the Springboks and All Blacks, respectively.

International Game Shows Health Amid Upsets and Nations Championship Race

Not only were they upsets, the latter a massive shock, but they again showed the international game is in rude health. The Nations Championship concept will take time to take hold, and even that is not guaranteed in the long term, but the participating countries are clearly putting huge value in it and the race for the top spot on the hemisphere ladders is going down to the wire.

Tests remain standalone occasions capable of lifting a nation's mood on one afternoon. The Welsh were magnificent against the All Blacks, and that victory will lift the clouds that have been hanging over the Welsh game for years.