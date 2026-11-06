Jon Ossoff Wins Georgia Senate Seat by Nearly 18 Points, Fuels 2028 Presidential Talk

Democrat Jon Ossoff has retained his US Senate seat in Georgia, defeating Republican Mike Collins by almost 18 percentage points, as speculation grows about a possible 2028 White House run for the senator with Australian heritage.

Democrat Jon Ossoff has retained his US Senate seat in Georgia, defeating Republican Mike Collins by a margin of almost 18 percentage points. The victory has intensified speculation that the 38-year-old could mount a presidential run in 2028.

If he entered the White House in 2028, Ossoff would be the youngest person in United States history to assume the office. He has said he has zero interest in running for president and emphasised his intention to serve a full six-year term in the Senate. Rumours of a presidential bid intensified after his thumping midterm win, helped by headlines such as Jon Ossoff Suddenly Looks Even More Presidential from the New York Times.

Also read Democrats win Senate and House in midterm blue tsunami, flipping at least seven Senate seats

He won voters through a mandate focused on the cost-of-living issues facing Americans. Ossoff tied that issue to the Trump administration's economic failures. Democrats expect the thread to play a significant role in the 2028 presidential race, especially if the Republican nominee is chosen from the deeply unpopular Trump administration. Vice President JD Vance is among those seen as a possible contender.

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Ossoff's Australian Roots And Family Background

The senator's mother, Heather Fenton, was born and raised in Sydney. Her father hailed from Footscray in Melbourne, and her mother from Brisbane. Fenton moved to the United States at 23 and settled in Atlanta, Georgia. Ossoff previously held Australian citizenship, which has since lapsed.

While the US Constitution does not explicitly ban dual citizens from being president, candidates tied to another country often face accusations of divided loyalties or conflicts of interest. Raised in metropolitan Atlanta, Georgia's largest and capital city, Ossoff has represented the state in the US Senate since 2021. At 33 in 2021, he was the youngest person elected to the Senate since 1980.

Ossoff's Education And Early Career Highlights

Ossoff, who was raised Jewish, studied at Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service in Washington DC, after interning for civil rights icon and Democratic congressman John Lewis. His oratory has drawn comparisons to former US president Barack Obama. He worked as a filmmaker in London before entering politics, producing documentaries about African politics and terror group ISIS, both of which aired on the BBC. He also investigated international corruption and war crimes, judicial corruption and sexual slavery.

Before his 2021 election, Ossoff unsuccessfully campaigned for a high-profile Georgia congressional seat in 2017. That same year he married obstetrician and gynaecologist Alisha Kramer after 12 years of dating. The couple shares two daughters. In Congress, Ossoff has lobbied for affordable medicine and improved safety measures in the foster care system, and sought to defend civil rights and strong border security.

His core campaign message was corruption and its impact on the economy. In August, two words from Ossoff was all it took for a firestorm to engulf Washington, DC. Clips from his searing speech about Trump spread widely. The New York Times had declared him the senator most likely to lose his seat.

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Netizens have dubbed him Hotticus Finch, a reference to To Kill a Mockingbird. Supporters feel Ossoff speaks their language; the Millennial politician's extremely online X feed was previously analysed by Politico. He dominated the ballot in Atlanta and enjoyed strong returns in Columbus and Augusta, Georgia's two other key urban centres. The Democrat took almost 80 per cent of the vote in Athens, home to the University of Georgia.

Ossoff Victory Speech And Democratic Gains

In his victory speech, Ossoff once again took aim at Trump, calling him a failed lame duck president to generous applause. Tanya Miller won the state's attorney general poll, taking about 56 per cent of votes. Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman to win the governor's race. Democrats enjoyed positive swings from voters of all genders and races in the state.

Ossoff's mother co-founded New Power PAC, a nonpartisan organisation that aims to increase the number of women in public office in Georgia. Fenton is a prolific social media user. Facebook is her megaphone of choice, her profile littered with posts criticising Trump and celebrating her son's career moves, and photos of the Sydney Opera House lit up for Australia Day's Dawn Reflection ceremony or in solidarity with Ukraine.

OpenSecrets show Atlanta-based Fenton is retired, and has generously supported a range of Democrat-aligned causes. This included one US$33,400 donation for the Hillary Victory Fund in 2016, and more than US$50,000 for her son's various election campaigns over the past decade. Though no longer a citizen, Ossoff has travelled to Australia several times. In an interview, he told a reporter: Vegemite is a little bit of an acquired taste, but there is a laid-back culture in Australia.

We get a little bit wound-up sometimes over here. Fenton raised her only child with husband Richard Ossoff, a Harvard-educated attorney she met after moving to the United States. She is a business graduate and activist who settled in Atlanta, Georgia.