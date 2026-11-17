The Sydney Swans are one win away from their first AFLW grand final, facing two-time defending champions North Melbourne in this weekend's preliminary final after a nailbiting 50-47 semi-final win over Geelong.

The Sydney Swans are one win away from their first AFLW grand final appearance, with two-time defending champions North Melbourne standing in their way in this weekend's preliminary final.

The significance of the match is not lost on defender Lexi Hamilton, who has been at the club since day one and was part of the side that lost every match of its inaugural season in 2022. How times have changed. This year, the Swans have ridden a red and white wave deep into the finals and now stand on the brink of a maiden grand final appearance.

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Hamilton Reflects On Club Historic Journey

For the girls who have been in this program for a long time, we do not forget that we lost 10 straight in our first season, so to get where we are right now is such an accomplishment for the club, Hamilton said. Hamilton, a paramedic and nurse, came straight to the aid of Geelong player Piper Dunlop after she collapsed on the field during the semi-final between the sides. In that moment, football becomes second, Hamilton said.

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You do not really think about football in that moment, where someone is needing your help right in front of you. The Swans only previous finals appearance came in 2023, when they were embarrassed 82-15 in a semi-final loss to Adelaide. Now, Hamilton is determined to help the club take the next step and reach the decider.

To be able to come over in one of those big moments, and now play in our first prelim final, is just so exciting, Hamilton said. Our group, regardless of media or outside noise, believes that we can do anything, we do not need too much support other than our own Bloods fans, she said. The Swans nailbiting 50-47 victory over Geelong last weekend spoke volumes.

Squad Dedicates Victory To Faithful Fans

The squad has worked hard to turn things around and dedicated the victory to the fans who turned up to support them week in, week out, through the tough times. That includes when the clubs culture was called into question earlier this season following an incident involving players from the mens team. They backed our culture. I think they saw a bit of courage and determination, Hamilton said.

They really stuck with us, I guess it is repaying them because they get to see us playing a finals series. This weekend promises to be their greatest challenge yet. The Kangaroos have lost just one match in three years, but Hamilton said the team was confident. We lost to the Dogs in the regular season then were able to come out on top in the qualifying final, Hamilton said.

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Swans Confident Against North Melbourne

Then Geelong, everyone wrote us off, and we were able to do that. I have full faith in my group that if we play the way we played the last two weeks, we can win. Swans player Chloe Molloy celebrated the teams historic semi-final victory last weekend, as the club continues its remarkable rise from a winless debut season to a preliminary final contender.