The Time Robert Redford Hilariously Hid From Me Behind a Door

Writer/Director shares a story about working with the legendary actor on set and highlights Redford's charm, generosity and disarming personality.

Everybody loved Robert Redford . Directors and co-stars including Ralph Fiennes, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Judd Hirsch, Norman Reedus and F Murray Abraham explain why Robert Redford hid from me behind a door once. I was directing my first film, Truth, and had somehow, improbably, gotten him to star in it. We were shooting a take, I called cut, went in to give a note, and he was gone.

The whole cast was smiling, and I couldn’t figure it out – there was only one door in and out of the room and I had just walked through it. How had I lost? Then, from behind me, I heard that Redford chuckle. You’ve heard it in a hundred movies. I turned around and there he was, possibly the most famous man in the world, hiding behind the door I had just walked through, pressed up against the wall, giggling. Before Truth, I had been a journeyman screenwriter with some hits and some misses and had met Bob (he asked me to call him “Bob”, which in itself was a career highlight) after writing a script he was supposed to direct called Against All Enemies that never got made. I remember, while developing that film, he gave me a note on a scene I had written featuring Bill Clinton. I was resisting the note and explained why, and Bob very gently said to me: “It’s just, knowing Bill, he wouldn’t say it like that.” And it crashed in on me that he was giving me the note because he personally knew the president of the United States. It was one of those moments where you remembered: “Oh my God, I’m actually talking to him.” He knew the effect he had on people. Crew members who had been working on movies for 30 years would turn into teenagers at the sight of him. The first day he was on set for Truth, Cate Blanchett told me she changed clothes three times before coming to work in case she bumped into him before she went into wardrobe. Elisabeth Moss, who I’d never seen be anxious in her life, nervously went over to say hello to him. He told her he admired her work and that her show at the time, Jane Campion’s Top of the Lake, was on his network, the Sundance Channel. “I forgot he has a network!” she told me, grinning. He had a network, he had the Sundance Institute, he had built everything himself. He started out as a stage actor, then became the most handsome and famous movie star in the world, then decided he wanted to become a producer, and used his star power to produce some of the greatest films ever made, then decided to direct. His first film as a director, Ordinary People, won best picture and best director at the Academy Awards. Of course, he made a stone-cold classic right out of the gate. And now I was directing him in my first film. He knew how intimidating all of that could be, the “Robert Redford” of it all and, at every turn, he chose to disarm, to put you at ease. The first time I went to dinner with him, he sat down across from me and said: “What’s your story? Everyone has a story. I’d like to hear yours.” Nobody had ever asked me that question, before or since. It might be the kindest question I’ve ever been asked. So, we sat there and I told him about my life. Because he was curious, because he was interested. “I’m here as an actor,” he told me. “I’ll never look at the monitor. Just tell me what you need.” And he was true to his word. He was a generous performer, game to try anything with the other actors. He loved the craft of it, playing the scene, being part of a company. All he asked for on set was a chair and a copy of the New York Times. Every weekend, he would have me come to his apartment and go through the next week’s work. Just Robert Redford and me, talking about the movie we were making together, no big deal. We shot in Australia. He had never been there before. That blew my mind. I couldn’t conceive of a place he hadn’t been, an experience he hadn’t lived. And he loved it there. On his days off, he would go out and explore. “I went to the zoo yesterday,” he’d announce, proudly. We told him we knew, because his visit had been breathlessly covered by the media. They covered his every move throughout the city. Because he was Robert Redford, and Robert Redford coming to your country and doing anything was a big deal. He didn’t treat it that way, though. He knew that a random encounter for him would be a story the other person would tell for the rest of their lives. He was everything you wanted him to be, in an industry where so often that isn’t the case. They say you should never meet your heroes. They are wrong. One last story. We were shooting his character’s introduction, and I explained to him I wanted to shoot him sitting in profile first, completely in silhouette, backlit so all we saw was the shape of his face. “Like Lincoln on the penny,” I said. “Great,” he said. Super-simple shot. We rolled film. “Action!” Bob sat there, then turned his face a fraction of an inch so the light spilled perfectly off it. I called cut. I told him I’d love to try one where he stays in silhouette. “Got it,” he said, “love that”





