The transformative impact of a Botanica-guided garden tour in Japan and South Korea

The author's perspective shifts when surrounded by fellow passengers on a Botanica-guided garden tour. They discover a newfound appreciation for Japanese gardens, which they previously found pleasant but mundane. The tour leads to a deeper understanding of Japanese horticulture and a heightened sense of appreciation for plants.

I decide to skip the excursion and instead wander this elegant city on Honshu’s central north-west coast, still something of an under-the-radar destination for international visitors.

The Adachi Museum of Art in Yasugi, Shimane Prefecture, located beside a multi-lane road, caught my eye with its narrow garden wrapping around the corner of an unremarkable building. Every stone and clipped shrub felt considered, and trees were placed and pruned just so to create a perfectly layered palette.

On the 12-Day Spring Gardens, Culture and History of Japan and South Korea by Small Ship itinerary, I experienced the passion for plants among fellow passengers and became infused with a passion for gardens on this journey





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Botanica World Discoveries Garden Touring Company 12-Day Spring Gardens Culture And History Of Japan And South Korea By Sm Japanese Gardens And Horticulture Narrow Garden In Adachi Museum Of Art Pine Trees And Bonsai Cherry Blossoms And Maples As Markers Of Seaso Cultural Property Garden At Ritsurin Garden Paths As Narratives In Japanese Gardens

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This trip opened my eyes to Japan in a whole new wayStunning gardens are aren’t extraordinary to the Japanese, but they are extraordinary to me.

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