The body of Melbourne Cup runner So You Are was dumped in a skip at a landfill after he was euthanised for colic, revealing gaps in oversight of dead racehorses. The vet clinic has sacked its contractor, but Racing NSW rules do not cover carcass disposal.

The post-mortem treatment of Melbourne Cup runner So You Are represents the saddest and most disgusting episode of sport in this country in 2026. It also appears to have broken no rules.

On Monday, So You Are was struck with a bout of colic at a spelling farm and was rushed to an equine vet. Treatment was unsuccessful, and he was humanely euthanised under anaesthesia. Colic is a vicious ailment, which arrives like a thief in the night and kills horses in the absolute best of care. Nobody was to blame for his death.

Also read Owner demands accountability after Melbourne Cup runner So You Are found in skip bin

Cup horse body dumped with trash

What happened next is another matter. A contractor engaged by the vet, REC Equine Specialists, collected the body of So You Are and transported it to the Cleanaway dump at Lucas Heights. The dump truck was too small to be allowed onto the tipping face. So, under what apparently were established procedures, the body of a Melbourne Cup runner was decanted into a skip, where it lay beside an old sofa and other filth.

It was discovered by a builder, who had arrived to dispose of some of his own garbage. Just imagine if he had a four-year-old in tow. You would assume this was an awful one-off. But apparently, it is an established procedure.

Racing NSW points out, correctly, that government guidance actually prefers the tip. This was not the system breaking down. To an exceptionally large extent, this IS the system. As you would expect, the vet clinic has apologised profusely, stated it did not conduct the burial, and sacked its contractor.

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Which all sounds terribly adult, until you realise what is missing. In its own statement, the clinic said So You Are was in our care. Indeed. He died in its operating theatre, and it was the clinic that determined who would dispose of him.

Clinic duty of care failure

It now says it should have known how horses are handled after they leave its hospital, and did not. Most owners and trainers, I suspect, have always assumed that when a horse is put down at a clinic, the clinic buries it. And why would they not? The clinic no doubt charges for the service.

And that is rather the point. You can outsource the dump truck, but not the duty of care. Fingering a subcontractor, however sorrowfully it is done, is a monumental cop-out.

Then there is Racing NSW which, to be fair, has earned a fair hearing on welfare. It funds some retraining and rehoming. That is while horses are alive. Dead is different.

Racing NSW welfare guidelines inadequate

Racing NSW Minimum Standards and Guidelines of Equine Welfare runs to 19 pages. The section on deceased horses contains a single standard, and one guideline. Lodge the form, and wear protective equipment when managing the carcass. That is it, and it is unacceptable.

It will tell you how a racehorse may be put down, by whom and on whose certification. It has nothing whatsoever to say about whether the owners must be asked what they want, who may cart the body away, how long it may sit about, or where. So when Racing NSW promises to act if its investigation finds wrongdoing, I have a question. Under which rule?

The owner and trainer obligations ended with completing a form as per the guideline. The clinic treats racehorses under a Racing NSW permit, yet I cannot identify a single condition of it that says a word about the carcass. The carrier and the tip are not bound by the Rules of Racing at all. It is like promising to throw the book at somebody, only to discover the book is confetti.

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But it gets worse when the government turns up. The Department of Primary Industries has issued an official advisory, or Primefact, on animal carcass disposal. Landfill is the first choice for a euthanised animal, because the toxic drugs rule out rendering and could poison scavenging animals. Sending So You Are to the tip broke no law as far as I am aware.

Which is the problem, not the answer. The Primefact draws no distinction between a Melbourne Cup runner and a flock of drought-killed sheep. Its second choice is the knackery, which Racing NSW own rules forbid. And the Environment Protection Authority waste classification guidelines go one better.

A dead animal is animal waste; general solid waste. As far as the regulator is concerned, So You Are sat in the same class as whatever was scraped off last night dinner plates. So three arms of the state touch a dead racehorse: the department, the EPA and Racing NSW. None of them owns what happens between the vet surgery and the ground.

New Zealand crematorium model contrast

It is nobody job. Which is how you end up with a horse in a skip. Across the Tasman, they have worked it out. New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing put significant money from its 1 per cent welfare levy into that country first dedicated equine crematorium, which opened in Waikato in October 2025.

When a horse dies racing, trialling or in trackwork, NZTR pays for the cremation and for some or all of the transport. The ashes go back to the owner on request. And in NSW? Racing here is a multibillion-dollar industry and one of the state biggest employers.

The Everest, at $20 million, is the richest race run on turf. What we do not have is an industry-funded crematorium, an accredited carrier, or any paper trail at all from the clinic to the grave. Binning just a couple of NSW 50 or so million-dollar plus races, and directing the funds instead to afterlife care, would fund the entire program. The maddening part is that racing knows precisely what it owes its horses.

When Northerly, winner of two Cox Plates and a Caulfield Cup, was put down with colic in 2012, his breeder buried him at the West Australian stud where he was born. It took two truckloads of lime sand and a grave more than three metres deep, because Northerly was buried standing up, under the blanket he won in the Australian Cup.

His breeder had carried the notion for 60 years that burying horses upright and facing east is the highest respect you can pay to a horse. I would like to think that is true, but it hardly matters. It was what he believed the horse had earned. It was the noblest way to handle a brave horse after death, to bury them standing, facing the rising sun.