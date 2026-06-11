The Ukraine War: Echoes of the First World War

The Ukraine war has several similarities with the first world war, including the return of artillery as the dominant arm of battle, the reliance on trenches and field fortifications, and the transformation of large-scale maneuver into attritional combat. The underlying logic of the war, a contest of endurance, is also reminiscent of the first world war.

The war in Ukraine has now exceeded the first world war in duration. At the tactical level , the conflict has witnessed the return of artillery as the dominant arm of battle, with trenches and extensive field fortifications becoming essential for both sides.

The deeper similarities lie in the underlying logic of the war itself, which has become a contest of endurance between manpower, industrial capacity, economic resilience, and political will. Ukraine has shown extraordinary resilience in the face of invasion, with its capacity for innovation and new technologies often surprising observers.

However, technology alone cannot overcome the need for manpower, as ground can only be taken and held by troops





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Ukraine War First World War Tactical Level Artillery Trench Systems Field Fortifications Contest Of Endurance Manpower Industrial Capacity Economic Resilience Political Will Innovation New Technologies Technology Manpower Ground Troops

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