The Ultimate Guide to Choosing the Best Air Fryer for Your Kitchen

Discover the top air fryers on the market, from multi-use models to budget-friendly options, and find the perfect appliance to simplify your cooking routine.

In today’s fast-paced world, air fryer s have become a staple in kitchens across the globe, offering a versatile and efficient way to prepare meals. These appliances are designed to fry, bake, grill, and roast a wide variety of dishes, making them a favorite among home cooks looking to save time and money.

With numerous models available from top brands like Ninja, Philips, Tefal, and Breville, choosing the right air fryer can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we’ve compiled a list of the best air fryers on the market, each catering to different needs and preferences. The Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 stands out as the ultimate multi-use air fryer, offering an impressive array of cooking functions that simplify meal preparation without sacrificing flavor.

This versatile appliance can air fry, pressure cook, slow cook, sear, steam, bake, grill, dehydrate, sous vide, and keep food warm, making it a powerhouse in the kitchen. Its compact design and efficiency make it a perfect choice for those looking to replace multiple kitchen gadgets with a single, all-in-one device. Currently available at Myer for just $379, the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 is a bargain for those seeking convenience and versatility.

For those who need to cook multiple dishes simultaneously, the Philips 5000 Series Dual Basket Air fryer is an excellent choice. This model features two separate baskets—a six-litre basket for mains and a three-litre drawer for sides and snacks—allowing you to prepare different foods at the same time. The RapidAir Plus technology ensures even cooking, while the Steam Clean function makes cleanup a breeze.

Shoppers have praised this air fryer for its ability to cook multiple items separately, making it a game-changer for busy households. Now over 40% off at Amazon Australia, the Philips 5000 Series is available for just $295. If noise is a concern, the Tefal Easy Fry Silence is the quietest air fryer on the market, operating at under 50 decibels.

This 5L model is perfect for cooking a whole chicken and uses 99% less fat and up to 70% less energy than traditional ovens. With 10 preset functions and easy-to-use controls, it offers both convenience and efficiency. The removable basket is dishwasher-safe, making cleanup effortless. Aussie shoppers have raved about its quiet operation and stylish design, making it a popular choice for those who value peace and simplicity in the kitchen.

For those with limited counter space, the Breville Air Fryer Chef Plus in brushed stainless steel is a sleek and compact option. Despite its small size, it boasts 12 preset cooking functions and a 4.8L cooking basket, allowing you to cook up to 2.2kg of food. Shoppers love its stylish design and LCD screen, which complements other Breville appliances. Priced under $200, it’s a highly-rated choice for small kitchens looking for a versatile and space-saving appliance.

Lastly, the Healthy Choice Digital Air Fryer offers an affordable option for those on a budget. With a handy viewing window and a recent price drop from $99.95 to $79.95, it’s one of the best budget air fryers available this year. Despite its low price, it doesn’t compromise on functionality, making it a great choice for those looking to enjoy the benefits of air frying without breaking the bank





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