The Unconventional Rise of Jockey Shannen Llewellyn

From retail management to the racing turf, Shannen Llewellyn's journey to becoming a successful jockey is highlighted by her rapid skill acquisition and upcoming challenges at Rosehill.

Shannen Llewellyn represents a refreshing departure from the typical trajectory of professional jockeys in the Australian racing circuit. Unlike many of her peers who are born into racing families or spend their childhoods immersed in pony clubs and rodeos, Llewellyn entered the world of equestrian sports with virtually no prior experience.

Her entry into the industry was driven by practical necessity rather than a lifelong passion for horses. While serving as an assistant manager at Woolworths, she sought a secondary source of income to supplement her earnings. The allure of stable work lay in its unconventional hours, with shifts running from 3:30 am to 8:30 am, which perfectly complemented her retail schedule.

This grit and willingness to work grueling hours set the stage for her transformation from a corporate employee to a competitive athlete. The journey to mastering the art of riding was not without its challenges. Llewellyn initially began her association with the sport under the guidance of Kim Waugh at Wyong.

However, finding an opportunity to actually compete at Wyong proved difficult, prompting a bold move to Dubbo. It was in the regional setting of Dubbo where Llewellyn truly learned her craft, essentially teaching herself the fundamentals of riding in the year leading up to her relocation. Now 25 years old, her ascent has been remarkably steep. In just over two years of riding, she has secured 144 winners, demonstrating an innate ability to handle high-pressure environments.

Her transition a year ago from Jane Clement's stable near Tamworth to the Newcastle-based trainer Nathan Doyle has further accelerated her progress. This season alone, she has managed five city wins, maintaining an impressive strike rate of 16.7 percent, which underscores her efficiency and tactical growth on the track. Currently, Llewellyn is preparing for significant challenges at Rosehill, where she aims to secure her first Saturday success in Sydney.

She is particularly optimistic about her partnership with the four-year-old Lightning Glory, a horse trained by Doyle that is currently on a three-race winning streak. Despite a previous scratch due to heavy track conditions on May 30, the horse has shown excellent form in recent trials under Llewellyn's guidance. The upcoming 1300-meter benchmark 78 handicap for males will be a critical test.

Beyond Lightning Glory, Llewellyn has a diverse portfolio of mounts, including Aroha Stone, a filly she has already led to two victories. She believes Aroha Stone will perform strongly in the 1300-meter benchmark 78 handicap for females, noting that the horse typically races well when returning fresh from a break. Trainer Nathan Doyle has been vocal about Llewellyn's trajectory, noting that her riding style is trending in the right direction and that she continues to mature professionally.

The strategic approach for the Rosehill event depends heavily on the weather. Doyle has several contenders in the same race as Lightning Glory, including Silvanito and Midnight Opal. According to Doyle, the track condition will be the deciding factor; while Lightning Glory excels on firmer ground, Midnight Opal is far more effective on a heavy track. Silvanito has also shown promise, attacking the line strongly in recent outings.

Additionally, Llewellyn is tasked with riding Hollywood Gold for trainer Peter Mills in the Highway Handicap and Who Ever Thought for Jeremy Gask. The inclusion of Shotgun Bella, who recently dominated a country race at Scone, further adds to the competitive landscape. Llewellyn's journey from the aisles of a supermarket to the prestigious turf of Sydney's racing scene serves as a testament to her dedication and rapid adaptability





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