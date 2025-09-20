The Underrated Power of the Singlet: A 40-Something's Guide to Warmth and Grumpiness

Reflecting on the changes that come with turning forty, this article explores the importance of simple comforts like singlets, and how they can enhance our well-being and help us navigate the challenges of aging with a touch of smugness.

Turning forty has brought about a noticeable shift, both physically and in perspective. My face now shows signs of aging, and my vision isn't what it used to be. Those everyday interactions with my kids, like being shown something on their phones, now involve that telltale, backwards neck lurch and squint – a universal sign of parental aging. Beyond the visual, I'm also feeling the effects of the elements more intensely.

Bare feet indoors are a thing of the past, and a simple top layer over underwear isn't enough to brave the day. Now, I require insulation between my shirt and undergarments, and even between my skirt and stockings, to move freely without complaining about the temperature. This physical deterioration has, unsurprisingly, been accompanied by a newfound grumpiness. Have you ever found yourself, watching a group of teenagers on public transport, and just inherently disliking them? These young people, with their youthful energy, their unwavering connection to their phones, and their unblemished skin, still have all the choices that capitalism can buy. Their future, full of possibilities, stands in stark contrast to the realities of growing older. The symbols of aging, like experiencing the cold and the intense envy and resentment of the young, lead me to my thesis. Witnessing these teenagers in their '90s-inspired attire, the very clothes we wore in the actual '90s, I feel both irritated and a second-hand chill, wishing they would simply put on more clothes. This leads to my conclusion: under-layers are underrated, and we should all embrace the singlet.\Singlets, in their simplicity, are practical and sensible. They offer a level of comfort that shapewear struggles to achieve, they are more affordable, and importantly, they are intended to be discreet. Singlets create a sense of warmth, comfort, and even a touch of smugness. Remember the era of the Kardashian family's dominance, when we were all urged to wear expensive shapewear and clothing that seemed to prioritize gaps between pieces of fabric? The look of that period was all about being as close to naked as possible, while simultaneously wearing a very expensive, often uncomfortable, body stocking beneath. My experience with shapewear was unflattering and restrictive. The evening would begin with an elaborate rearrangement of one's body in an attempt to look the best, which lead to hours of pain, restricted movement, and at the end of the night, the slow, awkward emergence from it all, similar to a reverse Very Hungry Caterpillar. Choosing something less revealing and wearing clothes that are not skintight with a singlet is far more preferable. Today's youth are on the right track with their baggy jeans, but they're still favoring tank tops, which equates to embracing minimal warmth. They need a secret second layer. A secret singlet.\As someone who appreciates conspicuous consumerism, the shapewear era troubled me because it demanded a substantial investment in something that resembled a cross between a one-legged harness and a bagpipe, meant to be hidden from view. The singlet's comparative modesty is one of its charms. It's cheap because it's private and unadorned. It isn't meant for public display, although now that I think of it, there are probably niche OnlyFans situations. It's a practical and warming little secret. Kind of like drinking butter! Becoming a 40-something has led me to the conclusion that the right underclothes contribute to overall happiness. It's difficult to be kind when hungry, and it's equally hard to be patient or generous when you are cold. There is no joy in experiencing the world shivering with goosebumps; however, there is joy in observing the world from a place of literal warmth. And there's also the accompanying smugness that comes with being warm when others aren't. You know when you are in a windy or miserable place, and that one person is wearing mittens or a warm jacket, and they smirk to themselves while everyone else is jumping up and down and blowing on their hands? With the benefit of singlets, we could become a smug collective, the type that doesn't even hate on teenagers





