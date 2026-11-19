The Fox, a bold Australian comedy featuring Sam Neill as a gossiping magpie, screened at the Sydney Film Festival before the actor died from pneumonia at 78. Director Adam Russo and the cast pay tribute to Neill and discuss the film's unconventional take on small-town relationships.

Sam Neill voiced a gossipy, swearing magpie in the Australian comedy The Fox, one of his final films, which screened at the Sydney Film Festival.

Neill walked the red carpet at the Opera House for the event before he died from pneumonia at the age of 78. His death was confirmed after the festival appearance, and the film team has paid tribute to the beloved actor. Director Adam Russo, an Adelaide writer, director, editor and composer, said Neill was a true collaborator.

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Some people say do not meet your heroes but that is absolutely not true of Sam Neill, who was such a humble and funny and endearing man and a true collaborator, Russo said. It was heartbreaking when he passed away. The whole team were incredibly sad. Russo cast Neill as the voice of a gossipy, swearing magpie in a contemporary fable.

The film follows how the lives of humans, particularly a poorly matched young couple in a country town, are changed by a talking fox who lives in the bush. The couple, Nick and Kori, are played by actors who drolly reflect on life in the animal kingdom. The fox, voiced by Olivia Colman, offers sharp observations about animals and humans. Every animal, be they four-legged, winged, scaled, slime-covered or otherwise, has their own peculiar interests, she says.

Cats are torturers, magpies stick their noses in other people's business, frogs are sex pests, dogs are degenerates. But of all the animals, humans have the strangest interests of all. More than anything, they like to make themselves miserable. When Nick excruciatingly proposes to Kori on schnitzel night at the pub, it is apparent that the fox is right.

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Sam Neill Voice Role in The Fox

Learning that Kori is having an affair with her vet boss Derek, played by Damon Herriman, Nick takes the fox advice about how he can save his romance. If he pushes Kori into a magical hole in the bush, she will be transformed. While some viewers have suggested this is misogynistic, it is not revealing too much to say the roles of pusher and pushed are later flipped. Russo, 39, says the film examines relationships in general.

I did not want the story to be particularly gender-biased, he says. It is an examination of pathology on all sides of the gender divide. The Fox is a bold film in an industry that has too often in the past decade lacked the ambition and energy to try something wild and fresh. When I set out to make this movie, I just went for it, like I had nothing to lose, Russo says.

I am a strong believer that, particularly as Australian filmmakers, we need to be taking big swings because we once had a very energetic and exciting Australian movie scene and there is no reason we cannot reclaim that. One actor was all-in as soon as he read Russo script. It is such a unique concept and commitment to an idea, he says.

I really appreciated his courage to want to tell that story in a world that felt so familiar but also totally unhinged - an unhinged take on an Aussie small-town comedy. It just felt really clever but also commercial. The Fox is a comedy, but there is something tragic about all the characters. Everyone life is falling apart and everyone is flawed, he says.

Miriam Margolyes Joins The Fox Cast

Everyone has these despicable traits but that is the beauty of it - we are all like that. Miriam Margolyes signed on for a small role as Nick boozy, pokie-playing mum Barb after reading one of the wackiest scripts she had ever seen. It is a wacky, bizarre, dark film, she says. Very bold.

It was like nothing I had ever read and Causeway Films are so interesting because they take such chances on particularly young, unknown directors. Mitchell adds that her dear friend Sam Neill loved the film, thought it was mad and enjoyed the magpie saying f--- so often.

Russo took a long route to directing his first film after growing up in a part of Adelaide Hills that he says has the highest concentration of foxes per square kilometre in the world. We lived on a kind of hobby farm where we had chooks and ducks that were being pretty regularly eaten by foxes, he says.

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Even once on the way home, we found an abandoned baby fox cub by the side of the road and took it in. They were just a presence in my life. While foxes with supernatural abilities often feature in fairytales and folk tales around the world, Russo was attracted by its local identity as an outsider. The fox is an introduced animal that is widely maligned because it eats native animals but which leads a mysterious nocturnal life.

I wanted to be funny before I wanted to be a filmmaker, he says. In high school, I thought I wanted to be a stand-up comedian or an actor.

Adam Russo Path From Comedy To Filmmaking

Then when I was about 15, I did media studies at school and discovered filmmaking. I got my hands on the tools and just started playing around with the medium. I found it was more of a fun way of creating comedy. Russo made Italian Spiderman, a parody of an Italian action film from the 1960s, which went viral.

Then in 2012, he co-created and directed the spy spoof series Danger 5, which ran for two seasons on SBS TV. After years of unsuccessfully pitching ideas for TV comedies to the US, Russo decided to write a film that drew on his interest in folk stories. I have always been a big reader of international folk tales, he says.

I have been inspired by the Hans Christian Andersen mode of storytelling, whereby a character encounters a magic element and then just goes with the flow, as if this is just a normal part of reality. I wanted to transpose this folk tale reality into a contemporary Australian setting. Russo then wrote to the actors he wanted to cast. Even with my past work, I do not have that much of a profile, he says.

So it felt like taking a big swing going for many of these performers. Writing a letter was an opportunity to try and appeal personally to each performer and convince them that you genuinely want them for the role. This is such a deeply Australian movie through and through that I wanted there to be a bit of a counterpoint in that foxes are an introduced species from England, Russo says.

Olivia Colman English Voice Role

I thought it would be appropriate to have this English voice at the centre. Olivia voice is so singular, it adds an extra fairytale element that works in strong counterpoint to the Aussie swearing. Mitchell says it is always lovely getting a personal letter and she writes back even if she cannot take the role. I always say to actors, if you love a director work or a writer work, send them a note, she says.

Who knows, down the track there might be something for you in it. We should all let each other know that we like their work. Russo adds that as a kid growing up, the movie came out when he was about eight and he was obsessed with it. So Sam Neill had an outsized influence on him.