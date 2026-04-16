The Unseen Forces Behind the Intense Scrutiny of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Brigid Delaney explores the disproportionate public animosity towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, suggesting it reflects deeper societal anxieties and historical patterns of scapegoating, drawing parallels with the public reaction to Princess Diana.

Brigid Delaney contends that the intense public reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , often characterized by hatred and disgust, is difficult to comprehend from an objective standpoint. She argues that individuals observing from a distance would logically hold only mild or neutral views of the couple, given that their personal choices have minimal direct impact on the lives of the general public.

Delaney suggests that if one disapproves of the commercial ventures or lifestyle choices of Harry and Meghan, the logical course of action is simply to disengage, rather than to harbor animosity. The author highlights the couple's pursuit of financial independence from the royal family through various projects, including a memoir, a Netflix series, and wellness seminars, which appear to provoke a disproportionately negative public response, despite the perceived banality of these endeavors. This intense backlash leads Delaney to question whether the animosity directed at Harry and Meghan possesses a deeper, perhaps subconscious, meaning, reminiscent of the profound and often overwhelming public grief that followed the death of Princess Diana. She posits that just as the reaction to Diana's passing revealed hidden facets of the British character, the current hostility towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may also serve as a mirror to underlying societal anxieties. Delaney draws a compelling parallel between the public's response to Princess Diana and the current treatment of Meghan Markle. While Diana was once the subject of an almost hysterical adoration, described by Clive James as a 'besotted walk-on mesmerized by the trajectory of a burning angel,' Meghan finds herself in the diametrically opposite position. The data cited illustrates this stark contrast: in 2019 alone, Meghan was the subject of over 21,000 negative news stories across a significant number of publications, significantly more than Catherine, Princess of Wales, who received approximately 4,300 negative stories. Delaney acknowledges that certain figures, like Prince Andrew, warrant strong negative sentiment due to their demonstrable associations with serious wrongdoing. However, she finds the vehement opposition to Harry and Meghan inexplicable on rational grounds. The author notes that while the public reaction to Diana's death was described as an 'orgy of sentimentality' and she was elevated to a 'Christ-like figure,' Meghan has been cast in an inverse, sacrificial role – a 'photo negative of adoration,' relegated to the position of a scapegoat. To understand this phenomenon, Delaney introduces the philosophical concept of the scapegoat, as articulated by René Girard. Girard theorized that human societies are not primarily bound by love but by shared violence, particularly through the periodic sacrifice of an individual who absorbs collective tensions. This victim, the scapegoat, becomes the universally accepted target for the community's woes, and their expulsion or punishment brings about a sense of relief and restored unity. Delaney argues that Meghan perfectly embodies the characteristics of a scapegoat according to Girard's framework. Firstly, a scapegoat must exist both within and outside the community, a role Meghan occupies as an outsider who married into the British establishment. Secondly, the scapegoat must transgress a perceived boundary or break a rule; this is evident in narratives portraying Meghan as having corrupted Harry and alienated him from his family. The sacrifice must also feel unanimous, with the entire community seemingly united against this one individual, a sentiment reflected in the overwhelming negative press and public opinion directed towards Meghan. This intense hostility, Delaney suggests, coincides with a period of profound anxiety in British society, encompassing factors such as Brexit, the pandemic, the cost of living crisis, declining institutional trust, immigration concerns, and a fractured national identity, all while the monarchy grapples with the legacy of Diana and the lingering shadow of Prince Andrew. In the media's portrayal, Meghan has become the convenient explanation for the monarchy's perceived problems, Harry's estrangement from his family, and the broader sense of loss or corruption within the institution. Girard's theory posits that a key indicator of a scapegoat is the disproportionality of the response – when the punishment far exceeds any plausible offense, and the hostility persists long after any rational grievance would have faded. Delaney concludes that it is a tragic trajectory to begin as a princess and swiftly become a scapegoat, a process that gains its own momentum and becomes seemingly unstoppable once initiated





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