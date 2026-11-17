Alexander Skarsgard says he is an actor, not a sex symbol, and his roles in Wicker, True Blood, Pillion, Big Little Lies and Infinity Pool turn sex into something odd, inhuman and sometimes violent.

Alexander Skarsgard has said, I am an actor, not a sex symbol. For many fans, the blond, towering Nordic statue of a man is a living, breathing thirst trap.

But the way Skarsgard uses his attractiveness and sex appeal makes him more interesting than mere eye candy. He consistently subverts the idea of sex as the most intimate of human acts. The sexuality his characters embody is unnatural, inhuman and sometimes even violent. Skarsgard was right when he said he was not a sex symbol, at least in the traditional sense.

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He is an actor who turns the notion of sex into something odd and unsettling. In Wicker, Olivia Colman plays a lonely fisherwoman who asks an expert weaver, played by Peter Dinklage, to build her a husband. From the first trailer, the internet buzzed at the sight of Skarsgard as a wicker man come to life. The Wicker Husband is a colossal work of art whose muscles and contours are rendered through ornate patterns of wood.

The men of the village resent him for being the perfect spouse and for catching the sexual attention of all the village wives. The Wicker Husband is great at chores and fixing up the house, and he is also a magnificent lover. Skarsgard's striking blue eyes peer out from beneath long lashes in his wicker face. At no point are we meant to forget that he is a fabrication.

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A constant scraping noise accompanies his every movement, and he lacks a basic understanding of human behaviour. As for his wicker genitals, the fisherwoman's orgasmic screams suggest that, at least in this fantasy world, wood is a fine replacement for human flesh. In literature and pop culture, vampires have always been metaphors for abject human desire and sexual taboos. Skarsgard brought just that to his breakthrough performance as the vampire Eric Northman in HBO's horny supernatural drama True Blood.

Eric Northman Vampire Prince Darkness

When he first appears as Eric, he is a longhaired, sharp-eyed prince of darkness reigning quietly from his throne at his seedy vampire bar. He is the perfect foil for the romantic, sentimental Bill, played by Stephen Moyer, who has spent decades trying to regain his sense of humanity. Eric is a much older vampire, 1000 years removed from his human self. He has a cold, practical exterior and looks at humans with disdain and vexation.

His sexual preferences, when we first see them on display, are just as severe, being of the hours-long dungeon-and-bondage variety. Beneath Eric's aura of impassiveness, Skarsgard reveals hints of the vampire's primal passions and predatory nature. Beneath a regal bearing is a thinly veiled barbarousness that adheres to no rules. He seduces using the same tools with which he will rip a human apart.

In Pillion, the BDSM relationship between shy, doting Colin, played by Harry Melling, and mysterious biker Ray, played by Skarsgard, is as much about the different ways these two men can or cannot reach some degree of intimacy as it is about sex. Ray is withholding, his true feelings imperceptible. His detached manner, even during sex, ironically draws Colin in all the more.

Ray Colin Intimacy Pillion Drama

Throughout the film we see the small, subtle ways in which Ray and Colin's sexual intimacy grows, but it takes a long time for the aloof Ray to show any emotional intimacy. His most human moment comes after Colin badly injures himself while cooking dinner. Ray instead orders them pizza and makes a corny joke in a childlike attempt to cheer Colin up.

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After months of Colin sleeping like a dog on Ray's bedroom floor, that night they finally, for the first time, lie side by side in his bed. In Big Little Lies, You love it when I am bad is one of the first lines of dialogue we hear from Perry Wright, played by Skarsgard, the abusive husband of Celeste, played by Nicole Kidman, in the HBO series.

It is a slick little touch of foreshadowing because Perry's violent temperament is not immediately apparent. In fact, he seems like the ideal husband and father, admiring of Celeste and playful with their twin boys. But whenever Perry gets enraged, he erupts into fits of brutality, pushing, hitting and choking Celeste while seemingly out of sight of their children. The physical relationship between Perry and Celeste is grounded in a vicious cycle of abuse, apologies and then aggressive, furious sex.

Perry Wright Abuse Big Little Lies

The series unpacks how easily this kind of violence, even when undertaken in a private domestic space, can have a ripple effect in the family and the larger community. In Infinity Pool, Alexander Skarsgard plays a failed novelist whose life takes a dark turn while on holiday. When we first meet handsome writer James Foster, there is a sense of his impotence.

He is in a tense marriage with his wife, Em, played by Cleopatra Coleman, and is stuck in a creative rut six years after the release of his debut novel. James and Em are at a resort in the fictional island nation of Li Tolqa, where they meet another couple, Gabi, played by Mia Goth, and Alban, played by Jalil Lespert. Soon enough, they discover the island's unconventional method of doling out justice.

Infinity Pool James Foster Clones Justice

For a fee, the guilty can have clones of themselves made and then watch these doubles get executed. This ritual titillates James and allows him to unlock his most savage tendencies. He and the group of rich vacationers engage in brutal acts of hedonism. In a long, hallucinogenic orgy scene, James is first caught up in the rapture of sex with Gabi but then gets lost among flashes of undulating bodies and faces in grotesque masks.

The island's rituals have revealed the duality of James's character: the beastly, lustful side of him that he first enjoys, but soon learns to fear.