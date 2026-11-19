The four-part ABC drama Shakedown explores the human cost of the robo-debt scheme, which resulted in more than $1.2 billion in compensation and no criminal charges. It focuses on victims and families while struggling to identify a single villain.

The ABC's new four-part drama series Shakedown examines the robo-debt scandal, a program that ultimately resulted in the government paying more than $1.2 billion in compensation, and over which no one has ever faced criminal charges.

The challenge in the drama is identifying who, exactly, occupies the villain role. Is it the faceless bureaucrat who first came up with income averaging? Is it Scott Morrison or Christian Porter or Alan Tudge, the Coalition ministers who enthusiastically embraced it as a way of clamping down on the vast swaths of welfare cheats they imagined were ripping off the system?

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The System Versus Individual Villains

Or is it the frontline Centrelink workers who willingly put their humanity aside as they implemented the error-laden program, resorting in their defence to the line favoured by apparatchiks through the ages - I was only following orders? It is so frustrating. It is not an individual, or even a group of individuals. It is the system.

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And while that is historically accurate, it works against an audience's need to find someone to be angry at. One largely sacrificial public servant aside, the drama has many of the same victims, the same narrative threads - overstated or incorrectly assessed debt, a lack of due process, intimidation and harassment of the most vulnerable - and the inevitable collapse of a poorly designed and inhumane scheme.

It is at its strongest when the focus is on the victims and their families, and it is at its weakest when it sits with the investigators preparing for the royal commission. Their role in the drama is to try to make the complex details of the case comprehensible to the audience, but the dialogue in these sequences is risible. Goodness, and then what happened in May 2016? Well, the legal advice stated...

Jenny Miller and the Fight for Justice

Jenny Miller is the mother of Rhys Cauzzo, a young man living with anxiety who took his own life after being hounded by government-employed debt collectors. She is by turns supportive, solution-focused, tenacious, bewildered, furious, justice-seeking. It is a masterclass in the various stages of grief, and of finding a sad sense of purpose in the campaign for justice that can never bring her son back but may help prevent others enduring the same loss.

Justine Clarke is good as Colleen Taylor, a Centrelink worker who genuinely believes in the notion of public service but finds that ideal increasingly pushed to the fringes of an organisation dominated by debt-recovery leaderboards and the squashing of dissent. The showiest performance belongs to Mandy McElhinney as Malisa Golightly, a high-ranking career bureaucrat who effectively takes charge of implementing the online compliance intervention despite her occasional misgivings.

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Mandy McElhinney Portrays Ruthless Bureaucrat

She is a bully, a liar, a terrible boss, a crippling sycophant, and every inch a product of a dreadful workplace culture. She is also dead, which makes her an incredibly convenient scapegoat. Golightly is portrayed as almost comically hysterical, except that there is nothing funny about how she behaves, what she demands of her staff or the ends to which all that effort is put. Everything about it reeks of a lack of compassion, empathy, decency.

She is awful, but in a strange way, she is exactly what Shakedown needs - a human on whom we can project our loathing of a system utterly lacking in humanity. It is almost enough.