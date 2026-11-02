Experts Say Food Beats Most Vitamin Supplements in Australia's $3 Billion Industry

Nutrition experts say most vitamins and supplements are a waste of money for healthy people, and that a balanced diet provides all the benefits plus more.

A nutrition expert and Deakin University Professor, Welma Stonehouse, was asked by her brother for her opinion on a dietary powder for his cholesterol and liver that he had purchased online.

I looked at the packet carefully and thought it was a waste of money, as it was unlikely to do much for either his liver or cholesterol, says the former president of the Nutrition Society of Australia. The same can be said for many of the products that proliferate in Australia's $3 billion-dollar dietary supplement industry. Put simply, when it comes to health and disease prevention, food provides much more nutritional benefit than popping vitamins can.

Also read Eating disorder experts warn against online wellness trends

Food is the original supplement, providing nutrients along with fibre and other compounds that work together to support health in ways that cannot be replicated in a pill, Stonehouse says. Here are some of the biggest-selling vitamins and supplements and the food swaps that deliver greater health benefits, usually at less cost. Multivitamins are catch-all supplements that occupy prime real estate on supermarket and pharmacy shelves, proof of how popular they are.

Most include A, C, D, E, K, and the B-complex group vitamins, along with calcium, magnesium, zinc, iron, and selenium. Many people take these as an insurance policy against illness, especially when their diet may be less than balanced. Some also claim to boost energy, and other health benefits, on top of those provided from an already nutritious diet.

Advertisement

Multivitamins Unnecessary For Healthy Diets

But, with the exception of those with dietary restrictions, multivitamins are surplus to requirements, says Professor Lauren Ball from the University of Queensland and a director of Dietitians Australia. The body will eliminate excess amounts of these vitamins, typically through urine. Instead of taking pricey pills, Stonehouse recommends we should be eating various foods from core groups, which are naturally loaded with vitamins.

These foods provide many of the vitamins and minerals commonly found in multivitamin supplements, while also supplying protein, healthy fats, fibre and other beneficial compounds that are not found in supplements, Stonehouse says. The recommended foods include eggs, oily fish, dairy foods, legumes, wholegrains, leafy green vegetables, orange vegetables, fruit, lean red meat and mushrooms. Lean red meat provides riboflavin (vitamin B2), niacin (vitamin B3), pantothenic acid (vitamin B5), biotin (vitamin B7), folate, selenium, copper, chromium, potassium and phosphorus.

When exposed to sunlight or UV light, mushrooms can also be a good source of vitamin D. Menopause supplements typically contain a blend of herbal extracts, phytoestrogens, vitamins and minerals claiming to ease symptoms like hot flushes and mood changes. The herbs can include black cohosh, red clover, sage and ashwagandha, a shrub believed to promote sleep. Many studies question the efficacy of supplements.

Menopause Supplements Lack Scientific Evidence

The Menopause Society in the US stated in 2023: there is insufficient scientific evidence to show that over-the-counter dietary supplements or herbal remedies perform any better than a placebo. The Royal Women's Hospital in Victoria advises on its website that: Unfortunately, no over-the-counter or herbal medicines have been shown to significantly reduce menopausal symptoms. Instead, include more phytoestrogens in your diet.

These are naturally occurring plant compounds that can mimic some of the effects of oestrogen in the body, Stonehouse says. Tofu, tempeh, soy milk and edamame are the richest dietary sources of phytoestrogens, she says. Other sources include flaxseeds, legumes, sesame seeds, whole grains and nuts.

Advertisement

In addition to phytoestrogens, these foods also provide protein, fibre, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals which support heart, bone and gut health during menopause, Professor Stonehouse says. Professor Ball also recommends eating foods that reduce inflammation, which means more fruit and vegetables and less ultra-processed foods (UPFs) like breakfast cereal, meat, muesli bars, pastries and cakes. Probiotic supplements are concentrated doses of beneficial bacteria and yeasts designed to add friendly microorganisms into the digestive system.

Probiotic Supplements Compared To Fermented Foods

They can increase the colony of friendly microbes that live in the gut which helps boost immunity against infections among many other things. Stress and food choices can deplete the gut microbiome, and probiotic pills are one way to help restore it with the bacteria in the pills laying dormant until activated in the digestive tract. Fermented foods provide live microorganisms within foods that contain other beneficial nutrients and compounds.

In contrast, probiotic supplements generally provide selected bacterial strains in isolation, Professor Stonehouse says. These foods provide more than just beneficial bacteria. Depending on the food, they can also contribute protein, calcium, B vitamins and fibre, Professor Stonehouse says. Fish oil, a type of omega-3, promises many upsides including protecting the heart, boosting mood and mental health, reducing inflammation and supporting overall health, including eye, skin and joint function.

The supplements are made from the tissues of oily fish like salmon, sardines, and krill. Since many people do not eat the recommended servings of fatty fish a week, they use fish oil supplements to fill that gap. The two main active ingredients in fish oil that provide health benefits are EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid).

Fish Oil Supplements Vary In Strength

There are many different omega-3 formulations on the market, including standard, double- and triple-strength fish oils and algal oil (a vegan source of omega-3). These products vary considerably in the amount of EPA and DHA they provide, with some containing relatively low amounts, Professor Stonehouse says.

The more important point is that EPA and DHA obtained from food sources such as fatty fish and seafood come packaged with many other important nutrients, including vitamin D, vitamin B12, selenium, iodine and high-quality protein, Stonehouse says. Overall, experts agree that a balanced diet rich in whole foods is the best way to get the nutrients your body needs.