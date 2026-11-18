Wallabies forwards coach Tom Donnelly says more urgency and muscle in the carry is needed to fix an attack that has seen gainline success and post-contact metres drop sharply, while Carter Gordon says confidence has been restored.

Wallabies forwards coach Tom Donnelly says the key to getting the side's attack firing is more urgency and muscle when carrying the ball, after statistics showed the team's power in the contact zone has nosedived during four straight Test defeats.

Wallabies Defence Improves Against Scotland

Donnelly's comments came as he rejected talk that the squad is weary at the end of a long season, and as returning No.10 Carter Gordon said confidence had been reinstalled by a spirited performance at Murrayfield. The Wallabies fixed their leaky defence against Scotland, going from an average of 46 points conceded per game in the last three Tests before Edinburgh to conceding only 15 at Murrayfield.

Also read Wallabies dismiss Wales hangover theory ahead of Cardiff clash

We had a really good review this morning around our carry-clean detail, and some of our fundamentals of our game, Donnelly said. If we get that right, on the back of that, it allows us to play with quick ball and allows us to be able to use our attacking weapons. If we don't quite get that right, the ball becomes slow and it becomes a lot harder.

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Defences over here get set pretty quick and early, and they're pretty hard to break down if you're not getting your carry-clean detail right, he added. The Wallabies' attack is based on getting good go-forward in the middle, and with a fast recycle, a compressed defensive line will allow a sweeping attack to exploit space.

It worked pretty well in the first eight games of the year, with mostly competitive showings against Ireland and France, and an undefeated run of six matches. But stats show the Wallabies' ability to punch holes in the line has degraded in the last two months, which saw big losses to New Zealand, a record defeat against England and then the Scottish loss.

Wallabies Gainline Success Drops Significantly

After getting across the gainline with 48 per cent of their carries between July and September, the last four games have seen the Wallabies only do it on 43 per cent of carries. Against Scotland, Australia only crossed the gainline with 38 per cent of carries, and had 93 post-contact metres.

The average post-contact metres fell from 136 metres to 117 metres per Test across those two blocks, and so did the percentage of dominant carries, down from 23 per cent to 20 per cent. Scotland defended really well. If we carry high, they're really good at choke-tackling, holding you up, wrestling, creating slow ball.

So we had to get our body height down and we didn't get that right on a number of occasions, so we'll get that right this weekend and hopefully our attack will be unlocked on the back of it, Donnelly said. It's the sort of name of the game that we're trying to get quick ball and momentum and defences are trying to slow us down, and so if you don't quite get it right or you're a little bit off, there's different ways you have to adjust, and kick strategy becomes a bit of it.

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Wallabies Opponents Cross Gainline More

So it's definitely been a focus for us. Didn't quite get it right on the weekend, he said. The Wallabies' struggle was doubled against New Zealand and England by the fact their opposition were crossing the gainline with over half of their carries, and being far higher in line break efficiency, when a line break turns into a try. The Wallabies' defence was far better against Scotland.

But igniting the attack will be the aim for Australia in Cardiff on Sunday morning, given their Welsh opponents. Gordon said playing off slow ball makes it tough and gives the defence time to set their line. Obviously playing off slow ball makes it quite tough and gives the defence time to set their line, so you're always playing into a wall rather than into space.

But I thought the few moments that we did have where we did have some space to play and do, we actually looked quite good, Gordon said. We were able to start playing a bit more shape and the footy we kind of want to play. It was just a little - it was too little too late, unfortunately.

Wallabies Forwards Rotation Likely Against Wales

Donnelly brushed off questions of players potentially being weary at the end of a long year, and the prospect of rotating in fresher players against Wales. But in the search for more urgency at the breakdown and more punch at the line, it is highly likely some of the Wallabies forwards will change, with Tom Hooper a big chance of starting. Gordon said the Wallabies' belief levels are still high. The confidence is there.

It's just unlocking it, and Scotland really reinstalled that belief and that confidence, he said.